“They’re Overhyping”: NBA Champion Slams Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Narrative After Viral FIBA Moment

Caitlin Clark snapped at a reporter who asked whether she and Angel Reese were “friends now.” “We’ve always been friends,” she said. “Don’t try to do that.” That moment went viral, reigniting a years-long debate about whether the two stars’ rivalry was ever as personal as it’s been portrayed.

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NBA champion Iman Shumpert gave his take on the whole situation. And he placed the blame on the media, not the players.

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“I think it’s underappreciated how good those players are, and I think finally in that type of arena you start seeing flashes of — they’re just competitors,” Shumpert said on his show. “Like, they’re wearing the same shirt, they’ll ride for each other.”

“Angel would have talked that shit to somebody else and then clap Caitlin’s hands if that’s what it went down, and I love that, because it lets you know that they’re just true competitors,” he added. “So I think they’re overhyping them having a beef.”

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Shumpert also argued that the media has consistently collapsed the two into one story. “I think some of it is just basketball, but it’s basketball beef — like when I play against her, I don’t like her. That’s fine, that’s — we invite that, we love that. It’s good, personal,” he said. “But to try and make it seem like they don’t like each other as people, I think that’s when the media just starts losing the plot.”

That take lines up almost exactly with Clark’s own pushback at the postgame press conference. It also aligns with the broader reaction across FIBA coverage, where multiple outlets noted fans and commentators openly labeling the rivalry a “media-driven feud” once cameras caught Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese sharing smiles and cordial moments on Team USA’s bench throughout the tournament.

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Not everyone has embraced the “it was always overblown” read. WNBA journalist Jon Root pushed back on Clark’s “we’ve always been friends” comment, calling it misleading given the two players’ documented history of on-court flashpoints dating back to their 2023 NCAA title-game clash and several tense WNBA matchups since.

Fox analyst Craig Carton raised a different concern entirely. He wondered whether the WNBA’s marketing, which has leaned heavily on the manufactured rivalry for ratings, will now have to find a new hook if the two are genuinely on good terms.

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Shumpert closed his segment with a suggestion for anyone still desperate to manufacture drama between the two. “Have no worries, have no fear — the Chicago Bears are now here,” he said. “You have something to write about. If you got a slow night, you can write about the Bears.”