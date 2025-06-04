Thibodeau Firing Prompts Ex-Knicks Star’s Campaign for Mark Jackson’s Return 2 Years After Team Plane Ban

Ever noticed how some NBA coaches come in, completely flip the script, get the team rolling—and then still end up out the door? Frank Vogel literally helped the Lakers win a title in 2020, built a lockdown defense… and got fired two seasons later. Nick Nurse brought the Raptors their first-ever championship in 2019, and still got let go in 2023. Wild, right? And now? Add Tom Thibodeau to that list. Same script, different city.

And it’s kinda wild when you really think about what Tom Thibodeau did for the Knicks. This was a franchise that had been stuck in the mud for most of the 2000s. Then Thibs walks in the door in 2020, and bam — playoffs in year one. The real breakthrough? That came in 2024–25. The Knicks went 51–31 in the regular season and then knocked off the defending champs, the Boston Celtics, in the second round to reach the Eastern Conference Finals — their first trip there since 2000. And get this: Thibs was there in 2000 too, just as an assistant under Jeff Van Gundy.

The seasoned coach walks away from New York with a 226–174 record. That’s the fourth-most wins by a Knicks coach in franchise history. Say what you want — the man revived this franchise. And the same feeling was mutual for J.R. Smith — he was just as frustrated about Thibodeau getting fired. But hey, the decision’s made, and now the real question is: who’s stepping in next? The suggestions are already flooding in.

The former Knicks player posted on Instagram story, saying, “Dear @nyknicks I loved Tom but we’re here now; can we please go get @markjackson or @thereal94feetofgame.” And, keeping it light, he added, “PS: just asking for a friend.” Then, in a video story full of disbelief, he said, “I don’t know what the f— is going on. I can’t make it up, I don’t get it. Back-to-back 51 seasons. First time since when? I DM’d Stephen A. Smith asking, ‘how much does he owe? ‘ What is going on? Come on, man? Damn.” Not to be outdone, Isiah Thomas jumped in with a post too, writing, “Mark Jackson a good one too!!! Ooo weeee I rock with coach.”

Mark Jackson played 17 years in the league, made an All-Star team in ’89, and ranks 4th in assists ever. Oh, and he’s the only non-lottery pick to win Rookie of the Year. Then he took over the Warriors in 2011, dragged them out of mediocrity, and helped mold Steph, Klay, and Draymond into the dynasty core. That kind of vision could be huge for the Knicks’ young core right now. Well, if this works out, Jackson’s rodeo with the Knicks would not be a first.

Remember back in 2023 when Jackson was supposed to be calling some Knicks games, filling in for Clyde Frazier? According to the New York Post, things went sideways fast — apparently, Jackson wasn’t even allowed on the Knicks’ chartered plane because of some behind-the-scenes beef with one of the assistant coaches. Instead of patching things up, Knicks president Leon Rose just pulled the plug on the whole thing. But Jackson wasn’t having that narrative. He fired back on Instagram, saying he turned the job down — not the other way around.

And speaking of Phil Handy—he hooped overseas, won a BBL title with the Manchester Giants, and earned CBA All-Rookie honors. He’s worked with everyone from Kobe and LeBron to Kawhi and Kyrie, picking up three rings along the way with Cleveland, Toronto, and L.A. And now? He’s leading Mist BC in the brand-new Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s league. So it’ll be interesting to see who clinches the position.

The reason behind Tom Thibodeau’s sudden Knicks exit

The Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau right after leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals? That hit like a curveball nobody saw coming. They’d just wrapped up a solid 51-win season—their best in over a decade—and still, less than a week after the loss to the Pacers, it was bye-bye, Thibs. Knicks president

USA Today via Reuters Jan 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau smiles during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

laid it out pretty straight to ESPN: “Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans.” That’s the heart of it. Rose even said, “Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best.” But make no mistake—the message was clear: the Knicks believe a change is the best move to push them beyond that near-miss.

The reactions came quick, too. Josh Hart, one of Thibodeau’s key guys, posted he was “forever grateful” to the coach on X, showing the respect inside the locker room. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson defended Thibs right after the loss, saying, “Is that a real question right now? Did you just ask me if I believe that he’s the right guy? Yes.” But behind the scenes, there were whispers that sticking with heavy minutes for starters like Bridges and Towns hurt the team, and that Thibodeau’s reluctance to mix up lineups early in that Pacers series cost them. Bridges himself had called out the heavy load in March, saying it’s “not fun on the body.”

Now, the Knicks are on the hunt for their next head coach, and the candidate list is juicy. Michael Malone’s name is floating around, especially since he’s coached stars with defensive questions before. But there’s talk that his demanding style might be too close to Tom. Mike Budenholzer, Frank Vogel, even college great Jay Wright—who coached Hart, Brunson, and Bridges at Villanova—are possibilities.

The Knicks’ next coach will need to bring fresh energy and solve defensive issues fast. JR Smith has thrown his hat in, suggesting a strong, player-focused leader could be the key to finally breaking through.