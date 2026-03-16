$30M NBA Memorabilia of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James Turns Heads at Oscars

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary already made headlines earlier during awards season at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. At that event, he wore a dual Logoman card connected to Jordan and Bryant, a collectible reportedly worth around $20 million. But for the Oscars, he decided to take things a step further, as a jaw-dropping piece of basketball memorabilia, featuring legends Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, became one of the most talked-about accessories of the night.

“This year, for the first time, the men are going to be competing with the women on fashion, jewelry, and accoutrements,” O’Leary explained while revealing the piece. He hung around his neck the 2004 Upper Deck Exquisite All NBA Access Pass, also known as a Triple Logoman, at the 98th Academy Awards red carpet. The pass includes NBA logo patches taken from game-worn jerseys of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

What’s more interesting is that O’Leary took the one-of-one card, PSA grade 10, 2004 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection, which is from the first batch of Triple Logoman to ever be produced, and had it put into a custom-made Tiffany and Co. case that served as a display case and weighed approximately 2.2 pounds of white gold, designed to hang by way of a chain with diamonds and rubies adorning the entirety of the case.

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The card itself is a Jordan -James-Bryant Triple Logoman and has never been auctioned to the public. Rather, O’Leary’s partner in business, Matt Allen, received the card through a private sale in 2019, facilitated by Ken Goldin (founder of Goldin Auctions). Unlike many high-end collectibles, the card contains no autographs. According to collectors, there simply wasn’t room for them due to the placement of the three patches.

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“Estimated value? Maybe $25M… maybe $30M. Nobody really knows,” wrote O’Leary. “Nobody knows.

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Since it has not been at an auction, there is no official price set for it. But being 1-of-1, the PSA grading 10 will definitely push the price higher than what O’Leary paid for the previous collectible.

The previous record set by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

It was called the “holy grail” memorabilia, which set the all-time sports card auction record. O’Leary purchased the card in August 2025 for $12.932 million alongside partners Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw.

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“We brought Kobe back to L.A. That’s a one of one dual logo, man, signed with Jordan as well. It’s a $20 million card in 2.2 pounds of Tiffany white gold and 100 karats of Tiffany diamonds. I mean, we’re rockin’ it tonight, baby, that’s it.” O’Leary told TSN Sports on the red carpet.

The 2007–08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs features game-worn Logoman patches and on-card signatures from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Even though the card had a PSA grade of 6 out of 10, the price and appeal of this memorabilia did not suffer, as it was created as a true 1-of-1 centerpiece of the Exquisite era’s premium patch-auto concept.