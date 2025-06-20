30 Years After life changing Phone Call, Kevin Garnett Recalls Memorable Trip That Left Him Starving

Before Kevin Garnett became one of the most intimidating big men in the NBA, he was already shaking things up off the court. Long before rocking Adidas or putting on those iconic AND1s, KG was actually with Nike—and he had a shot at being the first to wear the Nike Shox. Sounds major, right? Not to him. “It looked like some sh-t,” KG bluntly told shoe expert Nick DePaula.

As a player who knew exactly what his body needed, Garnett wasn’t about to let flashy looks get in the way of function. And just like that, a historic Nike moment slipped by.

Naturally, there was more to it than just the look. KG had very specific needs. “As a player, I needed more cushion in the toe,” he explained, pointing out how his style relied heavily on being on his toes while handling the ball. So, it wasn’t about brand hype for him—it was about performance, comfort, and keeping his body right for the long haul.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now we got another KG adventures-his first trip to Canada. “I was in Toronto I thought I was in Europe. I’m like, damn, we in Canada,” he joked on KG Certified. And that’s when it happened—he found out about his NBA draft fate. “Hey, I’m going to I’m going to Minnesota.”

AD

But here’s where it gets real. “We’re trying to find a place to eat. You know, I ain’t take no bread and shit like that,” KG said, keeping it honest. “It wasn’t no agent paying me off… I wanted to make my own brown one have to owe nobody shit.” So instead of balling out, he was walking around, “on some like, you know, Tom and Jerry walk around and see what it is,” just sightseeing, probably starving, and soaking in his first time outside the U.S.

via Imago Kevin Garnett drafted 5th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995

KG’s Minnesota story is nothing short of legendary. KG went on to play 970 games for the Timberwolves, averaging 19.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He holds franchise records in almost every major stat: 970 games, over 19,000 points, more than 10,000 rebounds, and the list goes on. But even now, there’s a lot going on around KG and Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Garnett getting reunite with the Wolves but there’s one catch

It looks like the Minnesota Timberwolves might finally be turning a page—and Kevin Garnett might be willing to turn one too. After years of beef with outgoing owner Glen Taylor, KG has stayed far away from any front-office ties. But now, with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez officially set to take over, the vibe might be shifting. Taylor, who’s owned the team since 1994, lost his arbitration battle in February and isn’t fighting it. All that’s left is the NBA’s final stamp of approval.

Naturally, that ruling stirred up all kinds of speculation—mainly, could this mean Garnett’s finally coming home? After all, the man basically is the Timberwolves. But because of his falling-out with Taylor, KG’s jersey still isn’t hanging in the rafters. That’s unheard of for a guy who gave the franchise everything.

Recently on KG Certified, the Big Ticket admitted he’s unsure how involved he wants to be moving forward. “I’ve talked to Marc and Alex before and I’m sure we’ll have another positive conversation,” he said. Even Paul Pierce pushed for him to get a statue and his number retired. But Garnett wasn’t quite feeling it. “I’m not really in that space though, bro. If I’m being honest.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then again, he made it clear it’s not personal. “I ain’t in that space. I’m doing something else right now,” KG said, adding, “The NBA is an everyday thing… I don’t have time to be an everyday thing.” He’s locked into another project and doesn’t want to half-do a commitment.

Still, when asked if he’d ever return to Minnesota, he said, “I would want to be on the same page though.” For Garnett, it’s not about basketball anymore—it’s about community. “Communities and the bondage and bringing the city back together is what I’m on.” Only time will tell if Minnesota is ready for that kind of reunion.