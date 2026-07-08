“This Can’t Be a True Story”: Charles Barkley Left in Utter Disbelief After Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Paul George

The blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers has continued to divide the NBA world. While the Celtics insist the move was necessary for their long-term future, not everyone is buying the explanation. Among the loudest critics is Sixers legend Charles Barkley. His initial reaction wasn’t to break down the trade, but he couldn’t believe the deal was real.

“This can’t be a true story,” Barkley said on NBA Sports Philadelphia’s Unfiltered. “There’s so much fake stuff on the internet now. I’m like, ‘No, they didn’t trade him to the Sixers.’ Number one, you’re like, wow.”

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Once the shock wore off, Chuck reached a stronger conclusion.

“Secondly, you’re like, well, what they give up? And he’s like, they gave up Paul George and some draft picks. I says, ‘Man, the Sixers just got away with murder, Man.’ I says, ‘Because, you know, they were dead in the water.’” Barkley said. “Because with Paul’s contract and Joel’s inability to stay healthy, they were gonna be out of the running for the next three or four or five years. And now all of a sudden, they’re a legit contender.”

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Boston sent Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for George and draft picks. Charles Barkley’s reasoning centered on where the Sixers stood before the trade. Joel Embiid’s recurring injury issues had left the team in a fragile spot. The former MVP has missed more than 485 regular-season games in his career and has appeared in just 57 games over the last two seasons. His production has also taken a hit, as he averaged only 26.9 ppg compared to his 34 ppg average.

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Meanwhile, Paul George’s arrival on the side didn’t move the needle.

The 9x All-Star appeared in only 37 games last season, averaging 17.3 ppg while shooting 43.9%FG. At 36, Barkley viewed PG13 as a declining veteran attached to a significant contract rather than a second superstar. These factors only raised concerns about whether the Sixers would ever emerge as contenders.

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Now with Jaylen Brown in the mix, everything changes.

Instead of relying on an aging wing, the Sixers now add a 29-year-old who’s coming off his career-best season. He finished sixth in the MVP race, averaging 28.7 ppg, giving the Sixers another elite scorer. JB will join the lethal backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe and the towering big man Joel Embiid.

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Most importantly, his durability and two-way impact also offer a much stronger long-term outlook. A trait that the Sixers lacked over the past few seasons.

This is exactly why Charles Barkley didn’t understand the logic behind the trade. After confirming the trade’s authenticity, Barkley pivoted to praising the Sixers for acquiring an MVP-caliber player.

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“I’m not sure what the hell the Celtics were doing,” Chuck said. There’s no way rationally you can speak to us a good trade, giving up an aging guy to a guy who was probably the MVP for the first half of the season. It’s crazy.”

The Celtics, however, continue to point toward a different reality.

During the first press interaction since the trade, Celtics president Brad Stevens explained that the organization had nearly 70% of its salary cap committed to Jayson Tatum and Brown.

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“The path looked a little bit more challenging with 70% of our cap and such a high percent of our usage tied into two players,” Stevens said.

He argued that greater financial flexibility would allow the team to build better depth around Tatum while adding valuable draft capital for the future.

For now, the Sixers walk away with an MVP-caliber wing who just entered his prime. Moreover, JB, who reportedly felt disrespected by how things panned out, could embark on a revenge tour.