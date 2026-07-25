“This Doof** Makes This Announcement”: Charles Barkley Calls Out LeBron James for Ruining His Day With 76ers Decision

No offseason move was going to ruin Charles Barkley’s plans except this one. The Sixers legend was planning a relaxing Friday on the golf course, but LeBron James’ bombshell free-agency decision abruptly ruined those plans. He had to make a quick pivot to join his frenemy Stephen A. Smith on Straight Shooter, and the Hall of Famer made no secret of his frustration after James chose his team over heavy favorites like Cleveland.

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Immediately after LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, SAS had Barkley on his show. A simple how do you do turned into Chuck venting his annoyance over the timing of the announcement.

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“I was good till y’all ruined my damn day. I was heading to the damn golf course. I had to turn around because y’all this doof** make this announcement. Man, don’t interrupt my damn summer schedule. I don’t play golf every day this week, and now y’all pi– me off on a Friday. It’s the weekend and I got to talk about this thing. So now I’m not happy right now, Stephen A.”

Calling Bron a ‘doof**’ is nearly making Chuck’s reaction overshadow James’ decision on the Internet. Fans are beyond amused that his weekend plans were upended because of LeBron James after he spent most of the last two weeks discouraging James from joining the Sixers.

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Since Cleveland and Miami were frontrunners, Sir Charles admitted he was thoroughly shocked by James picking Philadelphia over a homecoming.

“Shocked,” he told Smith was his initial reaction “Because I wanted him to go back to Cleveland. I mean, he has no affiliation with the 76ers. He has no affiliation with the Warriors. Do the Miami thing. I could deal with that honestly if he went back to Miami, but he has no affiliation to the Sixers or the Warriors. So, I was just hoping he went I was really hoping he’d go back to Cleveland,” Barkley explained.

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But he also knew why James picked the most unlikely team. “I think the the kicker was Jaylen Brown. He wouldn’t have come to Philly if they didn’t get Jaylen Brown… this move here makes the Sixers the team to beat in the East.”

The move marks a stark contrast to Barkley’s recent pre-decision comments on The Insiders, where he argued that a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers was the “only rightful farewell tour” for James.

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He warned that joining the Sixers or the Warriors would look like “cheating his way to another championship” or “chasing Michael Jordan’s imaginary ghost.”

However, James issued his own passionate public statement after signing a two-year, $8 million veteran minimum deal.

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“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” James posted on social media.

By taking a massive pay cut to join Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, James has completely reshaped the Eastern Conference contender hierarchy.

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Though Barkley remains disappointed that James bypassed a storybook Cleveland ending, Chuckster now has the confidence to claim his Sixers are championship favorites.