“This Girl Could Have Made It Up”: Spurs Champion Danny Green Questions Jacob Tobey’s Firing Over Cheating Allegations

The San Antonio Spurs are famous for running the tightest ship in the NBA, but former franchise champion Danny Green believes the front office just went overboard. Following the abrupt firing of Spurs play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey, the sports media landscape has been locked in a fierce debate over employer overreach. While the organization has stayed characteristically silent on the matter, Green used a recent episode of his No Fouls Given podcast to blast the decision, arguing that the team allowed a messy, unverified social media hit job to derail a talented broadcaster’s career.

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Green’s defense isn’t just an outside opinion- it’s personal. Tobey played a pivotal role in helping the multi-time NBA champion transition from the hardwood to the microphone.

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“I know Jacob Tobey,” Green shared on the podcast. “[I] got my first opportunity to call a game with him. He’s actually done some live podcasts with me. He showed up. He showed love. He’s always been a really good dude in that sense.”

Dismayed by the swiftness of the termination, Green questioned whether San Antonio leadership actually bothered to perform due diligence before pulling the plug.

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“This is not a domestic violence case. This is, and again, we… I don’t know if they did an investigation or not,” Green argued. “A lot of people here say, you saw some pictures. We don’t know what the timetable of it was, if he was with this girl or not, or if he was even dating his girl at the time while he was with this girl. This girl could have made it up and she hacked this, you know, social media, and she wanted to ruin his life and you allowed that to happen.”

For Green, the core issue is a troubling precedent – an employer weaponizing a worker’s private relationship struggles. He draws a sharp line between illegal behavior, which absolutely warrants termination and standard human drama.

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“He didn’t beat anybody up,” Green noted. “He wasn’t loitering or DUI or, you know, anything crazy. You know, he has a relationship. This is behind closed doors. His personal life should leave that person. And he had no… he couldn’t control how it came out. This woman did. And now you kind of gave her power by allowing, you know, this—this fallout to happen.”

On the podcast, co-host Paul Pierce offered a counterweight, defending the legendary “Spurs Culture.” Pierce noted that the franchise has spent decades building a pristine, family-friendly brand image that they will ruthlessly protect at the first sign of public messiness. However, co-host Wosny “Big Wos” Lambre sided heavily with Green, calling the termination a massive overreach.

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Danny Green disagreed with Spurs’ action against Jacob Tobey

The controversy exploded after a series of posts suddenly appeared on Jacob Tobey’s personal Instagram account. The twist that likely forced San Antonio’s hand? The alleged “other woman” was Loren Waters, the sister of current Spurs roster player Lindy Waters III. Tobey’s ex-girlfriend later admitted to hacking the account to expose the affair.

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While the direct tie to an active player created an undeniable conflict of interest inside the facility, Green insisted that firing Tobey after only two seasons was an overreaction.

“First and foremost, I want to say I love everything the Spurs do and how they operate as an organization,” Green explained, acknowledging the team’s standard of excellence. “They run a tight ship. They don’t deal with no BS and they don’t like drama. So, I understand certain issues they’re going to be like, ‘No, we can’t allow this.’ To me, this was not one of those issues.”

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He concluded with high praise for Tobey’s broadcasting talent, adding, “He’s a really good dude, great person. I thought this was a foul… I was not happy about it. Really disappointed in this decision. And I hope he lands on his feet…”

Despite Green’s defense, Spurs fans aren’t entirely convinced. Several fans on social media countered that the Spurs organization looked into the matter before firing Tobey.

But most prefer to not have this drama come in the way of them celebrating Victor Wembanyama & Co.’s potential resurgence after a trip to the 2026 NBA Finals.