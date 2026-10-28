“This Is a Golden Opportunity”: Tracy McGrady Sees Surprising Upside to Anthony Edwards’ Knee Surgery for Timberwolves

The new look Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their first defeat in the overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But that game did more harm. Anthony Edwards, who was only cleared after the pregame warmup, played game-high 41 minutes and now will reportedly be out for two months.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania tweeted that the Timberwolves’ four-time All-Star “will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ailing right knee.” The surgery on his right knee will help to clean up and alleviate persistent issues. His return could be pushed around Christmas (December 2026). Despite the extended absence, Tracy McGrady stated this could lead to a positive development.

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“I’m going to be honest though, with Ant being out right now, this is a golden opportunity,” McGrady said on NBC’s NBA Showtime. “Like, I’m looking at the positive to this. If LaMelo had been out for two months, I’d be like, ‘Man, this might not work this year,’ because Melo is the engine to this team.

“So, now the other guys can get acclimated with playing with Melo and gain some confidence, knowing how to play with Melo. Because you know when Ant comes back, you know where you’re going to be at.”

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With Anthony Edwards out, the Timberwolves will lean heavily on newly acquired point guard LaMelo Ball. And it will also lead to expanded roles for Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Jonathan Kuminga. Now, McGrady’s assessment comes from the fact that the Wolves team already knows how to play with and without Ant-Man.

Last season during the playoffs, Anthony Edwards was out after suffering hyperextension of his left knee and suffering a bone bruise in Game 4 in just 18 minutes. But Ayo Dosunmu exploded for a career-high 43 points off the bench. In Game 5, it was Terrence Shannon Jr., who played off the bench and in just 14 minutes hit 15 points. He continued his form in Game 6 and dropped 24 points as a starter. But Jaden McDaniels stepped up massively in that closeout game, scoring 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting to help eliminate the Nuggets.

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Again replacing Anthony Edwards’ stats won’t be easy. After all, the 25-year-old has averaged 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over his first four games. This includes a season-high 47-point performance in an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His injury would mean LaMelo Ball will not only dominate distribution but also carry the shooting load.

This season for the Wolves, Ball has had just 12.3 attempts from the field. Two seasons ago, he peaked with 21.3 shots per game during his time with the Hornets. Importantly, his assist percentage of 41.1 is fifth in the league. Meaning other teammates will have time to gel with offence dictated by LaMelo.That’s why McGrady could spot a silver lining after Anthony Edwards’ injury.