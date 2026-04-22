“This Is Chess”: Carmelo Anthony Backs Jaden McDaniels’ Passion After Timberwolves Star Calls Out Nikola Jokic & Co.

The intensity of a playoff series often reveals itself in moments like these. Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates got a blunt reminder of that on Monday night, falling 119-114 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that quickly turned personal. 25-year-old Jaden McDaniels made sure of it, holding nothing back after the visitors stole Game 2.

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Daniels fed into the popular ‘rivalry’ narrative straight-up calling out Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, and Tim Hardaway Jr. by name, saying flat-out they couldn’t guard him. It was pure fire, the kind of personal shot that transforms a playoff series into NBA folklore. Weighing in on the moment, legendary 10x NBA All-Star and former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony framed McDaniels’ outburst as something deeper- a deliberate, strategic play that could shift the tone of the entire series.

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“That’s grown man talk,” Anthony said on NBA Showtime. “You didn’t beat around the bush, you called names out…he named five names. It ain’t like you saying the Nuggets can’t defend. You said Jamal Murray, you said Joker, you said Aaron Gordon, you said Tim Hardaway Jr. When you have that type of passion about the point that you’re trying to make, it’s on. It’s personal now.”

The 41-year-old also addressed Jokic and Murray’s POV in this situation. He joked about how McDaniels’ comments would have riled up Jokic and the four others. Comparing this to an intricate game of chess, Anthony now says the ball is in Minnesota’s park,

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“Now, can he (Jaden McDaniels) get everybody else to that same level? Because this is war, this is chess… If you don’t win game three, though, then now we have a conversation,” the former Knicks man concluded.

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While Murray (30 points) and his partner-in-crime Jokic (25th playoff triple double) stole the show in Game 1. It was Anthony Edwards (30 points), Julius Randle (24 points), and Donte DiVincenzo (16 points, seven rebounds) who helped even the series at 1-1 and return to Minnesota with a chip on their shoulder.

The Nuggets lead the Wolves with a 3-1 regular-season record this campaign. But Minnesota’s strategy of going all-out war before the series even began is a smart move by coach Chris Finch. They know the onus is on the 2023 champions to edge out a win, so they’ve embraced the ‘underdog’ tag.

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The mind games paid off, and the battle will now continue at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves playoff recap and Game 3 predictions

The Nuggets-Timberwolves beef has playoff roots going back to 2004, when Kevin Garnett-led Wolves took Anthony’s rookie squad 4-2 before Denver flipped the script in 2023 (4-1 en route to their first chip). On the flipside, Minnesota shocked the world with a 4-3 upset last year behind an elite Rudy Gobert defensive display against his Serbian counterpart.

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USA Today via Reuters May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) guards in the first quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

This 2026 Round 1 is already personal. Wolves’ wild 19-point comeback in Game 2 signals their intent to go the distance and repeat last year’s heroics. The brutal comeback loss will play hard on the minds of the travelling Nuggets players. Jokic’s decision to pass the ball in the fourth quarter was something that came up at last night’s post-game presser.

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But HC Adelman brushed that up and backed his European superstar to bounce back and show his MVP-calibre talent.

“You always want him to shoot that shot,” Adelman said, as per Nuggets beat writer Bennett Durando. “But he sees what he sees out there. He’s playing. And if he sees his teammate open, he’s gonna make that play… I trust the best player in the world to make the decisions he makes.”

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Denver will face hell in the Loud House at Target Center. But McDaniels and Edwards will have to walk the talk. The proverbial game of chess shouldn’t backfire. Minnesota’s got the edge right now, and we predict them as the favorites heading into Game 3. But at the end of this stretch, we see the series even at 2-2. Let’s see how this one plays out.