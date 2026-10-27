“This Is Close to Chris Webber”: Analyst Makes Bold Yaxel Lendeborg Claim After Warriors’ First Win

Yaxel Lendeborg went ballistic against the Nuggets, scoring 31 points for the Warriors and leading the team to their first victory this season. Though the Warriors have won just one of four games, Lendeborg’s 31-point performance against Denver has drawn comparisons to elite rookies. That has only solidified his contention for the Rookie of the Year award, and one analyst finds him comparable to the greats.

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“To me, in terms of hitting the ground running. This is as close to Chris Webber as you’re gonna find,” said broadcaster and analyst Joe Shasky on The Morning Roast.

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“Going way back, a lot of you guys are too young to remember. Steph had a great rookie year, right? He had a great rookie year, but to be surrounded by true veterans this way and to stand out so early and be the focal point of both ends of the floor for a team, to beat a really good team in the Nuggets, though, I’ll get to them in a minute. This guy’s the real deal.” Shasky concluded.

Shasky makes a good point. Webber won the ROTY award in the 1993-94 season. He averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Lendeborg has averaged 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists through his first four games.

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That’s just the thing. Lendeborg has played just four games. However, he has been scoring more and more as the games go by.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers, Yaxel Lendeborg scored his season low of only 12 points. He got into a heated exchange with Luka Doncic and made waves in the NBA. Against the Grizzlies, he scored 18 points, and then against the Suns, he managed to make 26.

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Why did the Warriors lose most games? A severe injury situation added to their troubles. They’re missing key players like Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, who are out due to injury and an extended absence from the team. Moreover, against the Suns, even veterans like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were out.

In their absence, Lendeborg still did what he’s best at. He attacked the rim and used his 6-foot-9 height to outdo most defenders. That’s what worked against the Denver Nuggets. If that wasn’t enough, he shot 9-for-19 from the field and 12-for-13 from the free-throw line, showing his efficiency as well.

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The numbers speak for themselves. Not only is he improving vastly from one game to the next, but he’s also showing his immediate impact. When Stephen Curry began playing for the Warriors, he also averaged 17.5 points per game with 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Years later, Curry is still one of the league’s sharpest. Lendeborg is pulling impressive numbers alongside him and others like Draymond Green. To become the focal point of a team that has Stephen Curry is an achievement in itself.

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Draymond Green said recently: “The Golden State Warriors have found the next face of the franchise,” and it’s Yaxel Lendeborg. Green believes that the rookie has not only the skills but also the star power to become a franchise leader. Of course, that is if and when Stephen Curry retires.