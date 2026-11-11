“This Is Gonna Hurt His Legacy”: Deron Williams Says LeBron James Must Retire After Jayson Tatum’s Filthy Move on Him Again

LeBron James has adapted his game depending on the amount of explosiveness left in the tank. Mind you, he has been effective for the 76ers’ offense, especially with his playmaking. Despite all that, a familiar sight from last night involving Jayson Tatum prompted former NBA players to question whether James should continue beyond this season. One of them offered a blunt warning:

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Staying too long could damage what he has built.

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“He definitely don’t have the same lift. His lift is just… N***a, Jayson Tatum brushed on him again today,” said Theo Pinson, speaking on To The Baha. It’s a basketball podcast featuring former NBA players Pinson, Raymond Felton, Deron Williams and Charlie Villanueva.

Reviewing the Celtics’ win, Pinson pointed to Tatum getting past James at the rim and questioned the veteran’s diminishing lift.

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Williams reminded the panel that James was about to turn 42.

Felton then suggested, “I think this might be his last year, bro.” And Villanueva immediately seconded him, saying, “Yeah, it has to be. I can’t see another year.” Deron Williams, who watched this unfold, shed light on the aftermath:

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“This is gonna hurt his legacy.”

Williams turned a conversation about one difficult game (In fact, it was one play) into a larger question about when an all-time great should walk away.

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LeBron James finished the loss with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting, alongside eight rebounds and five assists. His minus-17 rating didn’t really help to defend the panel’s argument. At the same time, it’s not the entire story, either.

Philadelphia has a crowded group of scorers, with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid all requiring touches. James has taken on a lower-usage role, functioning more as a connector and facilitator than the primary offensive engine.

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That shift has not erased his value.

Last game, he delivered season-high 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a win over the Bulls, making key plays when Philadelphia needed them. The difference is that James can no longer be expected to overwhelm defenders with the same frequency or finish above the rim whenever he attacks.

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The panel’s discussion also moved to the Sixers’ bigger problem: Embiid’s mobility.

Pinson called the center “damn near unplayable” against Boston, while Felton questioned whether Philadelphia could win a championship with him playing at that level. Villanueva was emphatic in his response: “No, no, absolutely not. No. Absolutely not.”

Embiid’s difficulty moving laterally has consequences beyond his own matchup.

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When he cannot protect the rim or recover quickly, Philadelphia’s perimeter defenders are left exposed. The Celtics’ attack repeatedly forced the Sixers into difficult defensive decisions, and Tatum’s third-quarter drive, which ended with a dunk over LeBron James, is a reflection of that shortcoming.

Tatum’s own return to explosive play made the moment more striking.

“It just kind of felt good to finish through contact. It’s been about 19 months since I dunked on somebody. Just to kind of get my legs back, feeling good, it’s a basketball play,” JT said after the game.

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However, there is a distinction between a player losing some athleticism and becoming ineffective. James still rebounds, sees passing lanes, and can organize an offense. His value now depends more heavily on decision-making, positioning, and choosing when to attack. That makes the role for him and the health of Philadelphia’s other stars increasingly important.

The panel’s concern is not proof that James has to retire immediately.

But it reflects a real change in how many judge the game: the standard is no longer whether he can dominate every night. But whether his remaining strengths can outweigh the physical decline.

For a player whose longevity has been part of his greatness, that is a difficult transition.