The Los Angeles Lakers are exceeding expectations at this point early in the season. It comes to Luka Doncic and his MVP run, averaging 38.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. But former player-turned-analyst Danny Green pointed out why this early-season dominance doesn’t lead to a championship path.

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“Yeah, no, I don’t think it is sustainable (about Luka Doncic’s usage rate),” Green said on NBA Today. “He definitely needs Austin, but he also needs those other guys to be more confident. I think having Quentin Grimes in that starting lineup will help that. And then, of course, Collin Sexton get more comfortable.

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“But yeah, this is not sustainable. He’s going to need those guys to kind of—and rely on those guys as well. Give them opportunity to build the confidence. He knows that. And they’ll be in better situations.”

The NBA lists Luka Doncic’s usage rate to 39.5 this season, which is the highest usage rate he’s ever had in his career. It has also led to the highest scoring average of his career. The Slovenian has always been a high-usage, high-scoring player going back to the Dallas Mavericks’ days. Now, the caveat is that there’s never been a player with a usage above 35 ever to win a championship.

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ESPN’s Ben Golliver pointed out that there are 41 players in the NBA, which includes a bunch of Hall of Famers, Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, and Dwayne Wade. But even these players did not win championships when they had the highest usage rate in a season.

The highest in the league and what would be in Russell Westbrook’s (41.7 percent) and James Harden’s (40.5) territory. In fact, Doncic’s 37.6 usage rate on the 2022-23 Dallas Mavericks and his 38.1 usage rate for last season’s Lakers are also among the top 10 marks ever posted.

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“I don’t, because I don’t believe in usage rate,” Redick said. “True usage rate is a better approximation of, like, time on ball, right? Which, his numbers are down from when he was in Dallas. He’s really bought in to playing more off ball, and he also just generates points for us. You have to factor in all the potential assists we get with him having the ball in his hands and him coming off actions, so it’s not a concern.”

Recently, Luka Doncic has played 39, 32, 36, 42, and 37 minutes in his last five games and scored 32, 32, 43, 36, and 29 points, respectively. But with Austin Reaves on the sidelines, it’s difficult for the Lakers to find any other star to replace their Slovenian superstar.

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Throughout the season, there have been instances when the Lakers have built a sizeable double-digit lead, only to blow it, prompting Redick to change his tactics. The leads help Luka Doncic earn some rest, while the others figure out how to keep the game in control.

But against the Suns, the Raptors, and even against the Warriors, the Lakers’ head coach had to bring back Luka Doncic from the bench to have more control. He voiced his concerns after Los Angeles almost blew a 31-point lead against the Suns.

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“I told the team this after the game. We’re working too hard and we’re playing too hard to build these leads. It’s a disservice to each other to take your foot off the gas. I thought defensively we did a lot of really good things through 3 quarters.”

Even Luka Doncic aired similar grievances from his teammate. In fact, the Lakers guard stated how he planned to not play in the fourth quarter against Phoenix. But those plans had to change, since his teammates were unable to stop Los Angeles from bleeding.

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“It’s good. It just talks a lot about team. But I wasn’t planning on playing 4th quarter. We got to get better at that. I know we won 8 in a row, but we got to get better at that. Once we get up, we got to stay there, and we got to work on that,” Doncic said.

History suggests a warning for the Lakers and Luka Doncic. But with the roster struggling without him, JJ Redick will have to plan better.