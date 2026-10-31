“This Is Not Your Identity”: Udonis Haslem Slams Reigning Champion Knicks After Collapse Against LeBron James’ 76ers

The New York Knicks opened their NBA Cup campaign with a defeat just like the regular-season tip-off. This time, the Philadelphia 76ers were without Jaylen Brown yet controlled the pace for most of the game. Heat legend Udonis Haslem was disappointed by the NBA champions and their effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

At halftime, the Sixers led by 9, and UD was certainly disappointed by the effort that the Knicks brought on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Da*n it, I jinxed him. Da*n it, I jinxed them,” Haslem said during the NBA on Prime broadcast. “That’s what happens. That’s what happens. This is who they are. They get you in the mud in the half court. They only allow 54% shooting in the paint. They’re allowing 77% shooting in the paint right now to the Philadelphia 76ers. Mind you, this is a team (76ers) that’s at the bottom at finishing at the rim within 4 ft. They don’t have a lob threat….

“This is not who you are. This is not your identity. Maybe you’re focused on offense and your shot is not falling. So that’s why your defense is slacking. But that’s the sign of a young team. You’re a championship team. You’ve won. You’ve hung your head on your defense. Do not change that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks turned the ball over 8 times in the first half as the Sixers capitalized with 17 points. The 76ers even built a 14-point lead at one point, as the defending NBA Cup champions had no answer. Ultimately, LeBron James finished with a near triple-double, posting 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson, with his three-pointer with close to ninety seconds remaining, put the Knicks up by one. But it was Bron who responded with a fadeaway, and then Edgecombe hit a three to build their four-point lead. Ultimately, it was a five-point win for the Sixers, and the second against the defending champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks slipped to 2-4 this season, and after the game, Josh Hart pointed out why they this season haven’t been in top gear. “We all feel the fatigue. We’ve got to fight through it. 6 games in, but we have to find a way to make sure we get our bodies ready to play every day.”

Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, discussed the need for greater consistency with the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I can think about is we’re now six games in. We haven’t shown our best. We haven’t played our best. We’ve got to find a way to be that magical team we were last year at a more consistent pace. Lightning don’t strike twice. We’ve got to be that team now.”

Fatigue or not, the Knicks have to find their identity, as Haslem stated.