“This Is Why Michael Kept His Mouth Shut”: NFL Legend on LeBron James’ Memphis Controversy

LeBron James is not a fan of Memphis. He made his feelings clear, and those ripples spread across the NBA. Backlash came his way, but the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t budge from his opinion. And maybe that’s why he’s doing something completely different from what the likes of Michael Jordan didn’t do. But, well, criticism always followed.

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On the Nightcap, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe explained, “He’s thinking, and what he said, he said it out loud. Yeah, he said it out loud. But you know what? This is why Michael kept his mouth shut, and y’all criticized him because he didn’t take a stand on nothing. LeBron is taking stands. A lot of these guys didn’t take stands, and you beat them up.” Both speaking up and staying quiet come with the same disadvantage of intense scrutiny.

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“So when the man is honest, in other words, if you like what he’s saying, yes, that’s what I’m talking about. But if you don’t, shut your mouth. You can’t have it both ways. You just can’t, people, you can’t,” Sharpe added. The 57-year-old seemingly understood what LeBron James tried saying. “I understood what he was talking about. He said, ‘Bro, I’m 23. I don’t want to play in there.'”

Well, LeBro’s exact statement was, “I’m f—ing 41 years old, you think I want to do that s— being in Memphis on a random a— Thursday.” Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe turned towards his guest, ex-NBA hooper Joe Johnson. Sharpe said that during his football days, he didn’t go out exploring cities. For him, travel schedules were usually tight.

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Imago Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (23) runs up court against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Teams arrived late afternoon, with meetings soon after, leaving little free time. Even if players reached a city earlier, there was barely enough time to go out, relax, or enjoy meals before team responsibilities took over. “He’s probably like, ‘Man, I really can’t go out to eat.’ LeBron ain’t going nowhere without his guy. He got his guy with him. Man, Randy is always going to be with him, and he always has a security guy with him,” Sharpe added.

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Shannon Sharpe thinks that LeBron James’ take was simply about once you’ve experienced a better lifestyle, you don’t want to return to old habits tied to struggle. Even if you can still live that way, the goal is to avoid it being a necessity, not a choice.

“LeBron is like, ‘Bro, I don’t got used to that. I ain’t trying to stay in no regular king room. A king room suits me just fine. We got enough room to sit up. I’m good. That’s all I need. I’m just hoping y’all don’t get the bed in the background. Other than that, it is what it is. But me, nah, I ain’t going to ever be too big to stay at one of those,'” Sharpe concluded.

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Now, on Saturday, after the LA Lakers practice session, the 41-year-old responded to the criticism he faced for his comments on the Grizzlies’ relocation from Memphis to Nashville.

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LeBron James gave it back in a cold response

Voices like Tuomas Iisalo, Darko Rajakovic, and Stephen A. Smith called out the Lakers star. But LeBron James calmly addressed the criticism on Saturday. During his appearance before the media, he said, “Did I say I don’t like bla*k people?” The reporter replied, “No, you didn’t say that. But there were people who were wondering why Memphis was targeted.”

Then Bron said, “Oh, yeah, okay. I said Milwaukee as well. I’m 41 years old. There’s two cities I do not like playing in right now. And that’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis. What is your problem? I don’t like going home either. Sh–, and I’m from there.” James might not be a fan of Ohio, either!

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“What is people? People are ridiculous. They also get mad at my son being on the team, too. So what are we talking about? People need to figure out other ways to put their energy to other things. That’s important. Like, seriously. I’m not talking about the city, like the people in Memphis,” he replied. “I don’t like staying at the Hyatt. What’s wrong with that? What’s wrong with that? Nothing. What are we talking about? What are we talking about? People need to shut the hell up.”

Well, Shannon Sharpe cuts through the noise with blunt clarity. First, he contrasts LeBron’s honesty with Michael Jordan’s silence and the criticism both faced. Then, he explains the lifestyle shift behind LeBron’s words. Meanwhile, the backlash only proves Bron’s point. But in the end, speak up or stay quiet; the scrutiny never leaves.