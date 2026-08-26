“This Situation Is So Heartbreaking”: NBA World Calls for Help After Ex-Thunder Star’s New Video Stuns Internet

This is happening again. The basketball world is growing concerned about former Duke and Oklahoma City Thunder player Kyle Singler following a series of troubling social media videos. The 38-year-old made several serious allegations and repeatedly called on his former NCAA coach, Mike Krzyzewski, for help. The latest developments come nearly a year after Singler was charged with assaulting someone close to him.

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“I need this message to go out to as many people as possible,” Singler said on Instagram. “Man, Coach K has set me up. Set me up, man. I have no power, and I have no house. I’ve reached out to Coach, and everyone has turned the other way. He has fully dismissed the message. You guys are cutting my power off, breaking into my house, stealing money, ruining my life. I’ve reached out to Coach K and all he did is sit me on the bench. Thanks, man.”

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“Is that what we’re doing at school, sitting people down, teaching them up? Cool beans, man. Well, I have more to say, and I need this message to go out. Coach, where you at? Help my brother out. Thought we were on the same team, man.”

This was one of three rant videos that quickly drew attention from basketball fans, many of whom expressed concern for Singler rather than focusing on the allegations themselves. The former hoopster’s posts have also brought renewed attention to his previous personal incidents.

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In another video, Singler claimed his accounts were “hijacked and frozen,” and again asked for help, claiming he was “stuck” and “imprisoned” in his home. The former Duke star then says his “life’s on the line” and people have been “attacking” him and breaking into his home and accounts for money.

Singler alleges that he reached out to Coach K many times, but “you just have been deflective.” He goes on to conclude with a cryptic line, saying, “you got a player that’s been traded, baby.”

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Everything Singler has said is only an allegation for now. There’s no proof that Coach K committed any wrongdoing with his former player. Neither the NCAA program nor the Thunder have publicly responded to Singler.

Singler has resurfaced on social media for the first time since January, when he claimed that he doesn’t “feel safe” anymore. He had expressed serious concerns about his child being used as a “weapon” against him and blamed his NCAA program for “not intervening.” He admitted he was living on the streets at the time.

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“I have people in my life f—- me, and nobody’s there,” said the 2010 Duke NCAA champion, who was once a key figure in the building.

Singler was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Blue Devils’ 2010 national championship run under Krzyzewski. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game as a junior that historic year.

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He then entered the NBA and spent time with the Detroit Pistons (earned All-Rookie second-team honors in 2012-13) and the Thunder before continuing his career overseas. He retired in 2019 due to personal reasons after a brief stint in Spain.

The basketball fanbase, however, hasn’t forgotten Singler. Back in 2024, when the former OKC star posted a video about being mistreated and fearing for his life, the NBPA, Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, and Isaiah Thomas publicly offered Singler support. The fans are calling for similar intervention again.

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Kyle Singler’s latest videos and worrying past have basketball fans heartbroken and concerned

A fan shared Kyle Singler’s videos and wrote, “Can somebody please check on Kyler Singler? @okcthunder hopefully somebody can reach out and get him some help.”

Back in 2024, Kevin Love, a vocal mental health supporter, reached out to the former Thunder star. “I love you, Kyle. Hit me whenever,” Love wrote.

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“This is so sad. I hope Kyle Singler gets the help he needs,” a fan just posted.

Another netizen shared the sentiment, “This one hurts.”

This last year hasn’t been smooth sailing for Singler. In October 2025, he was charged in Oklahoma after allegedly hitting his girlfriend. The incident allegedly happened “in front of their child,” according to The Athletic. Authorities responded after a witness called 911 and described Singler chasing a woman outside their home.

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According to the AP, Singler did not cooperate with authorities and “appeared to be under the influence of narcotics,” arresting officer Deputy Mitch Dobbs noted. Singler was booked on one misdemeanor count of assault and battery in the presence of a child and later released on a $6,000 bond.

Months later, in January, Singler reappeared on social media and was worried about his child. The current whereabouts of his kid and what happened in his own court case are unclear.

Problems with the law and repeated videos asking for help have fans worried.

“Just saw Kyle Singler’s latest videos on Instagram,” a fan wrote. “This situation is so heartbreaking I don’t even know what to say anymore. The brain is a powerful thing and his brain is attacking itself. Praying that some how some way he gets out of this.”

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Kevin Love was not the only player to drop a public message of support for Singler in 2024. NBPA spokesman Sarah Houseknecht confirmed the organization was “in contact” with Singler’s family at the time.

Even former basketball player Dion Waiters wrote, “My brotha KS hope all is well my brotha i’m here if yu need me.”

Isaiah Thomas said, “Here for you bro! Always and forever.”

Andre Drummond added, “You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you.”

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The former Duke star’s rant videos date all the way back to November 2024, when he said, “The world has been ruined by our leaders.”

It’s clear that fans haven’t forgotten this worrying streak, and they want only the best for Singler going forward.

“What’s happening with Kyle Singler is incredibly sad. He’s back on IG with another concerning video. Praying he gets the help he needs.”

The basketball world awaits a public statement from any of the parties that Singler has mentioned or any public acknowledgment from a family member.