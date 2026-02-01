“This Sounds Fishy”: Charles Barkley Clears Stance on Paul George Suspension That Brings $5.8M Relief

From having one of his best games of the season four nights ago to getting sidelined until late March. Paul George admitted to taking “improper medication” for mental health issues. The veteran forward violated the league’s anti-drug policy. As PG took responsibility, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley offered support but still questioned the suspension on a surface level.

During the latest Inside the NBA show, ESPN’s Shams Charania brought viewers and analysts up to speed on the issue. Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith first objected that any medicine that aids in improving mental health should be off the list. Barkley co-signed that thought.

“But even if it’s on the list, they would let you take that for mental health. And listen, Kenny, I’m 100% agree with you.”

Even though Charles Barkley’s harsh takes might upset some players, this time, the NBA legend was standing up for players’ welfare. “Now, I don’t joke around about mental health, but if you’re taking some for mental health, that’s got to be an outlier to the NBA. But if you’re taking some for mental health, even if it’s on a list, you should get a hall pass. We don’t need any player suffering from mental health issues. If they got a pill out there that can help you with that, you should get a hall pass. But this sounds fishy.”

A report from ESPN’s Shams Charania shook everyone across the league. The NBA announced a 25-game suspension for Paul George. “Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” PG said in the statement, taking full responsibility for his actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates, and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process.” He concluded, “I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.” Now, there are even financial implications to consider.

The ruling will strip Paul George, a 9x All-Star, of about $11.7 million from his $51.7 million deal. With 35 games remaining, George will stay sidelined until the final 10 contests. So, the Sixers will need Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker to step up, and that’s why it’s getting interesting.

Paul George’s heavy fine inadvertently helps the Sixers

This is a highly unusual and stunning development for one of the league’s really great players. Thus, another chapter in PG’s career in Philadelphia is spoiled. Last season, his first in Philadelphia after signing a four-year, $212 million contract, George played in just 41 games due to various injuries. Even this season began on the same note.

The nine-time All-Star missed the Sixers’ first 12 games of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee over the summer. The often-injured Paul George has appeared in 27 games this season, averaging 16 points in 30.5 minutes per contest. Due to his substantial salary and the remaining roster structure, Philadelphia was more than $7.13 million above the tax line, with 14 players under contract for the remainder of the season.

The only option before PG’s suspension was to trade for Andre Drummond ($5 million) and Kelly Oubre ($8.4 million) to teams that could absorb their cap hits. Enter the George suspension, which will considerably reduce the Sixers’ tax bill. According to the CBA, the forfeited salaries of suspended players count only half against the luxury tax.

From a team standpoint, the Philadelphia 76ers will receive a tax variance credit of $5,871,147. Thus, the Sixers are now just $1.26 million over the tax line. Instead of trading important players, they can easily cover by trading little-used stars like Eric Gordon and Trendon Watford. Plus, this will help the franchise convert the two-way contracts of Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker to standard ones. If they take action on these 4 players, they’re $1.7 million, give or take, below the tax, with plenty of room to figure out what to do with that 15th spot.

So, Paul George will be moved from the active roster to the suspended list after the fifth game, allowing Philadelphia to sign an additional player until his return in late March.