Thomas Bryant’s Alleged ‘My Uncle’ Kobe Bryant Quote Sparks Buzz Amid Pacers’ Finals Run

There’s a weight that comes with certain surnames in sports. In basketball, few names resonate quite like Bryant, arguably one of the biggest that has a history connected to it. So when Thomas Bryant, the Indiana Pacers’ energetic big man, nailed a momentum-shifting three in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and flexed with passion, fans were not able to help but echo greatness, especially as the Pacers surged toward their first NBA appearance in 25 years. And just like their recent history, it brought a lot of attention to the team and its players.

But to speak fact, Thomas Bryant has never been one of the headliners compared to the legend Kobe Bryant. A journeyman center with stints in L.A., Washington, Denver, and Miami, he’s largely made his name as a dependable, hardworking backup. But in this postseason, with the Pacers under Tyrese Haliburton’s genius, Bryant has found a significant impact off the bench. Against that setting, fans observed something that would set off an online fuse: his post-game inspiration.

Instagram was full of clips from the Pacers’ playoff run. One post from “Mamba Basketball 24” said Thomas Bryant had dedicated his game to the late Kobe Bryant by quoting him as saying, “This is for my uncle, Kobe.” The phrasing instantly sparked confusion, intrigue, and even ridicule. Was he implying a real familial connection to the Lakers’ legend? You will be surprised to know.

Same surnames. Uncle reference. What more do you need to establish a fact? But wait, to clear the record, Thomas Bryant has no relationship to Kobe Bryant. Though they shared the same name and spent a brief period as Lakers stars in separate times, there is no family tie between the two. Thomas was born in Rochester, New York, and grew up a long way from the world that Kobe ruled in Southern California. Still, the “uncle” moniker seems to be more symbolic than biological—a tribute wrapped in respect if those alleged quotes are true.

“Uncle” or Out of Line? Fans debate the viral Kobe dedication

As the quote gained traction, NBA fans took to social media with a blend of skepticism and sarcasm. One tried to clear the air, noting, “He’s using ‘uncle’ as a term of endearment…just like Snoop says, cousin or nephew…” The reactions reveal a deeper sentiment of reverence for Kobe: that his legacy comes with responsibility.

But that didn’t stop the flood of criticism. Another chimed in bluntly, “He not ur uncle 😭😭 Kobe has never even talked bout him or stepped in Rochester NY 😭😭.” What Thomas did might be out of respect to the Bryant legacy, but the world is not ready to relate the duo. Some fans went beyond questioning the connection, calling out the gesture altogether: “They gotta stop talking about Kobe in these situations.” But how do you stop everyone from discussing the man who has left behind a legacy unmatched?

Others poked fun: “Nah fr this Kobe nephew?” and “Uncle? 😂” And while some were still willing to link the quote to inspiration, they added a challenge: “YOU WANNA HONOR KOBE… ELEVATE YOUR WORK ETHIC.” However, for Thomas Bryant, just stepping onto the NBA Finals stage is a major testament to perseverance. Whether the quote was real or not, it demonstrates what Kobe meant to a generation who saw him as much more than a superstar.

As the Pacers will now be seen in the rest of the games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Tyrese Haliburton already delivering one game-winner, all eyes remain on Indiana’s squad. They are a few steps away from creating history and can lead to another ‘Bryant’ lifting the title.