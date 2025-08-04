3-Month Pain Ends as Magic Johnson Sends Emotional Message to Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity

After three months sidelined by a back injury, Trinity Rodman made an emotional return to the pitch, scoring the game-winning goal for the Washington Spirit. Her emphatic comeback quickly caught the eye of team co-owner Magic Johnson, who didn’t wait too long to tweet a heartfelt message, echoing the sentiments of NWSL fans everywhere! For the Lakers legend, who famously navigated his own career-altering health changes, Rodman’s triumphant return resonated deeply.

The Washington Spirit, a team valued at $35 million and co-owned by Magic Johnson since September 2024, has started the 2025 season with intensity, despite a tough 1-0 loss in last November’s finals to the Grant Hill-led Orlando Pride. Until now, they had fought without their star player, Trinity Rodman. But her long-awaited return (out of action since April due to a back injury) was nothing short of spectacular, powering them to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns in front of 16,007 faithful.

The moment of her game-winning goal in injury time (90+2 minutes) was pure emotion! As soon as she scored, there was no elaborate celebration; all Rodman could do in that moment was hold back her tears. She had her hands on her face, and teammates rushed in quickly to hug and cherish the moment with the 23-year-old. It was such an emotional scene that even the Spirit’s goalkeeper, Aubrey Kingsbury, ran to the other end of the pitch to be part of the celebration.

Watching this emotional and proud moment, Magic took to X to celebrate. “Welcome back superstar Trinity Rodman! Congratulations on scoring the game winning goal for our Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. The entire National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has missed you!”

Johnson’s public message was more than just a congratulatory tweet. It was an affirmation from an owner to a critical player, underscoring the significance of her return not just to the team’s immediate success, but to the league as a whole. While the joyous celebration on the field marked the end of her physical pain, Trinity’s journey has long included battles far beyond the sidelines—a complex personal history that has shaped her resolve.

More than just a comeback, Trinity Rodman’s deeper battle

It’s not just injuries that the Spirit forward is battling with. Being the daughter of Dennis Rodman comes with its pros and cons, but for Trinity, there were very few positives. Previously, she had already shared how the Bulls legend was never around to support her or her family. “He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” she boldly claimed.

That tumultuous relationship is not a thing of the past, but continues to be estranged even today. She no longer takes the pressure of being called Dennis Rodman’s daughter; Trinity has carved her own path to success. That path met with a roadblock due to an injury. But if you thought her personality changed, then she sent a reminder before her comeback. “I’m still gonna be Trin…I’m still gonna be intense, and I’m still gonna give it 100% all the time,” she told reporters just last week, foreshadowing her return. And after scoring the winner in injury time, she spoke to the media once again: “That was just the hardest thing I had to go through, with injury and everything.”

Her love for the game was obvious, and she put into words what this comeback meant for her. “So, being back, with the whole stadium and crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that… you saw I buried it…I’m gonna miss it. So yeah, I’m just really happy to be back. I missed the team, I missed doing what I love. So, yeah, just joy.”

That’s what even Magic Johnson is feeling–joy, seeing the team’s star forward return. He would be hoping that Trin stays injury-free and helps them win the trophy, which they missed out on last season.