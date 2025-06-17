3.5 Years Journey Pays Off as Pau Gasol Earns Overwhelming Support From Spanish Government

Pau Gasol grew up torn between two callings—heal with a stethoscope or inspire with a basketball. As a kid, he once said he wanted to become a doctor and “find a cure for AIDS,” inspired by his hero Magic Johnson’s diagnosis. But destiny nudged him toward the hardwood, not the hospital. He ended up in Lakers gold, just like Magic. And today? He may not wear a white coat, but Pau is still fulfilling that childhood ambition—serving and uplifting lives, just off the court.

That mission took shape in 2013, when Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol—who may have made their names on the court—launched what might be their biggest assist yet: the Gasol Foundation. It wasn’t about stats or rings anymore. It was about something far bigger than basketball—helping kids live healthier lives. Growing up with parents in the medical field, the importance of health and well-being was instilled in them early. So when they saw how serious the childhood obesity crisis had become, they didn’t just talk—they took action.

And that action led to a powerful moment Pau recently shared on Instagram. “Today we have presented the Longitudinal STEPS Study together with the @gasolfoundation team, our collaborating entities and the Minister of Health, @monicagarciag_,” he wrote. “For 3 and a half years, we have followed the evolution of boys, girls, and teenagers in Spain.”

What they found was sobering. “Spend 11 more hours a week in front of screens. Do 18 minutes less of physical activity a day. And they present greater emotional unease,” Pau explained. He didn’t hold back: “This data warns us about a worrying reality: if not taken preventively during childhood, healthy habits deteriorate rapidly. We must transform the environment in which our sons and daughters grow up to facilitate healthy choices and curb this trend.”

Pau Gasol isn’t just raising awareness—he’s raising the bar when it comes to children’s health. “Studying the level of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle of children and adolescents in our country is necessary to promote policies and educational interventions that contribute to preventing childhood obesity,” he said, wearing his President-of-the-Foundation hat. And he’s absolutely right. According to the World Health Organization, physical inactivity is one of the leading global risk factors and plays a major role in the rising obesity crisis. It’s not just a stat—it’s a reality too many families are living through.

That’s where the PASOS Study comes in—a game-changing initiative launched by the Gasol Foundation, alongside the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute and supported by partners like the Probitas Foundation, Santander Bank, and the Barça Foundation. This nationwide study is all about understanding how active or inactive kids really are in Spain. With backing from Spain’s Ministry of Education and Health, and even the High Commissioner against Child Poverty, the study reflects how serious this mission is. And with 18.1% of kids aged 6 to 9 already facing obesity—and another 23.2% overweight—Pau and Marc Gasol are using their platform to do what they’ve always done best: lead with purpose, and fight for the next generation’s health.

Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol team up for charity golf

Pau Gasol’s mission to fight childhood obesity is hitting the golf course, and he’s bringing a powerhouse lineup with him. From June 19 to 22, the Gasol Foundation Golf Invitational will take over the scenic La Hacienda Links Golf Resort in southern Spain. But the real head-turner? Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is joining Pau for the tournament. Yep, two of Spain’s biggest icons are swapping sneakers for spikes—all for a cause that couldn’t be more urgent: raising awareness and funds to tackle childhood obesity, which now affects 1 in 3 kids in Spain.

It’s not just Rafa. The event will also feature hoops star Rudy Fernández, soccer stars Álvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso, and golf pros Álvaro Quirós and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño—both seven-time DP World Tour winners. The tournament itself spans both of La Hacienda’s championship courses, and guests will be treated to a stay at the luxe Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol Hotel, plus a gala dinner and charity auction. Pau’s clear about the goal here: “The event is born from our commitment to promote healthy living and prevent childhood obesity. It’s an opportunity to raise funds, generate awareness, and enjoy golf in a spectacular setting.”

The resort is equally excited. Javier Jimenez Casquet, La Hacienda’s director general, shared, “We have been inspired by the passion and dedication of Pau Gasol and everyone at the Gasol Foundation in tackling this important issue, so it will be a pleasure to make our contribution to the cause.” And Pau echoed that same passion: “This tournament was created with a clear purpose—to raise funds to continue promoting our mission of preventing childhood obesity through the promotion of healthy lifestyle habits.” With legends like Nadal on board, this isn’t just a golf event—it’s a movement.

Pau Gasol may have traded in a stethoscope for sneakers, but he never let go of that childhood dream to heal. Today, he’s using every ounce of his fame to uplift lives and reshape children’s futures. The mission? Still medicine, just with a different playbook.

