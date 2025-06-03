$36.58B Co Under Fire After Unearthed Stephen Jackson Image Sparks Fan Uproar

The NBA gaming space has evolved drastically over the decades, giving fans not only next-level realism but also unforgettable nostalgia. Two voices often at the heart of this evolution are Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, who have become cultural pillars in basketball storytelling, especially through their celebrated “All The Smoke” podcast. Their reputations as fierce competitors and loyal teammates who had a great time together on the court to now being respected media figures. Even today, they make any look back at their legacies carry weight, especially when an amazing yet entertaining archive has popped up.

NBA Live, once the crown jewel of EA Sports’ basketball titles, played a major role in shaping how fans connected with the sport virtually. Long before 2K dominated, NBA Live was the standard, and for many, it stood as the first taste of gaming of their favorite sport. It also represented their first time controlling stars like Allen Iverson or Tracy McGrady. But as with many early digital renderings, the graphics and the game quality have improved, but it was not like this in the past. In the past, the visual fidelity frequently failed to depict the players accurately. The difference has now resurfaced in the spotlight thanks to a viral throwback post.

The whole thing started with a social media post on the All The Smoke Instagram page contrasting digital images of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson over time. But one specific frame—a 1998 portrayal of Stephen Jackson—became the center of debate right away. Jackson was shown in the virtual form as a bald, light-skinned guy wearing a Suns jersey—exactly opposite the real former Warriors captain, noted for his dark complexion and braids.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It not only made a clear mistake, but also failed to accurately portray one of the NBA’s most expressive personalities. It’s shocking and interesting that people didn’t notice that back in the day, and the comments are now full-on as the image resurfaced. However, Stephen Jackson’s classic virtual image not only raises eyebrows but also shows the connection the fans have with the NBA Live series.

“Stephen Ginóbili”? Fans Explode Over 1998 NBA Live Misrepresentation of Stephen Jackson

The fan reactions were immediate and biting, laced with humor but also genuine disbelief. One commenter summed it up with, “98 had Stak looking like Charles Barkley lmao.” That time, Jackson was just starting in the NBA. This wasn’t the end as another observed, “Had Stak light skin back in 98 😂.” These reactions show a bigger problem in the early days of video game representation: Black athletes were often badly modeled, which hurt their identity and cultural importance.

A particularly sharp jab joked, “Stak in NBA Live 98 was Stak Ginóbili.” Compared to Doug Christie and Raja Bell, the computerized doppelgänger did little but look like Stephen Jackson. Some fans reflected on how their young eyes once accepted this portrayal without question. “Us in 1998 as kids: ‘Man, these graphics are live! They won’t get any better than this!” one comment read. adding a nostalgic tinge to the now-viral laughter. Others compared the version of Jackson to being “whiter than Matt (03),” questioning how EA managed to invert their tones entirely.

Later on, he would establish his warrior persona with the 2006–07 “We Believe” Golden State team and win a championship with the Spurs in 2003. Over his 858-game career, he averaged 15.1 points; Don Nelson made him team captain; he also started to speak out for civil rights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That only made things funnier and more confusing. Though in real life Barnes had lighter skin, his in-game portrayal was darker than Jackson’s. One user caught this oddity very effectively. “How the hell Matt (03) darker than Stak (99)?” It’s the kind of miss that raises eyebrows even 27 years later and is a reflection of how games have evolved for the better, as today is the time people get confused whether the game is more real than reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke (@allthesmoke) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Today, EA has a market value exceeding $36.58 billion and is a favorite among sports fans. The resurfaced image serves as a reminder that some games evoke strong emotions, despite their advancements today. The joke may be on NBA Live 98, but fans’ love for the game and support for Stephen Jackson cannot be denied.