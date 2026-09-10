3x Lakers Champion’s Legal Battle Reveals Stunning Bankruptcy Despite Multi-Million Career

A legal reprieve for Byron Scott? Maybe. The former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and head coach has filed for Chapter 7 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The sudden legal move triggers an automatic stay on state court proceedings, effectively placing an indefinite pause on an ongoing civil lawsuit in Burbank Superior Court just as it was scheduled for trial.

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Filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, Scott’s bankruptcy action triggered an automatic legal stay, halting all ongoing state court proceedings just as the case was approaching a jury trial in Burbank Superior Court. Under federal bankruptcy laws, the automatic stay temporarily protects debtors from civil actions, forcing creditors and plaintiffs to seek relief directly through the bankruptcy court system.

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Scott’s financial disclosure reveals a stark contrast to his decades-long career as an elite NBA player and coach. In bankruptcy filings, Scott characterized his primary liabilities as “alleged tort liability” rather than traditional consumer or business debt. His paperwork estimates total personal assets at $50,000 or less, while total estimated liabilities range from $1 million to $10 million.

The financial breakdown comes as a surprise, given Scott’s lucrative earnings history across his playing and coaching tenures and current career as an analyst on Spectrum SportsNet and podcaster. During his 14-season NBA playing career, 11 of which were spent with the Lakers during the “Showtime” era, Scott reportedly accumulated over $10.8 million in total player salary.

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His playing earnings included a five-year contract signed in 1988 worth roughly $1.2 million annually, as well as a subsequent two-year contract to play overseas for Greece’s Panathinaikos AC near the end of his playing career.

Following his retirement as a player, Scott transitioned into a 15-season NBA head coaching career across four franchises, culminating in a four-year, $17 million deal to coach the Lakers from 2014 to 2016.

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Scott and his ex-wife of 29 years, Anita, divorced in 2014. Accordingly, he was ordered to pay $26,000 per month in alimony.

That was apparently easy when his coaching job paid him $300,000 a month. After the Lakers fired him. According to reports at the time, Scott sought a suspension or reduction in alimony to match his decreased earnings.

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Scott has previously voiced frustration on his podcast about modern NBA contracts, noting that current players command massive pay compared to the compensation structures of his era.

Lakers champ, Byron Scott has bankruptcy filings to deal with

Byron Scott was due in court on September 8 regarding a civil lawsuit filed by a plaintiff stemming from a 1987 incident. But that is now on pause.

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Legal experts, including bankruptcy attorney Ori Blumenfeld, note that an automatic stay immediately halts state court actions until the bankruptcy court addresses the matter.

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The civil lawsuit was originally filed in December 2022. The victim had also sued her former school, along with Scott. Before Scott’s Chapter 7 filing, Burbank Superior Court Judge Lee S. Arian approved a confidential settlement between the plaintiff and Campbell Hall School.

Scott’s defense argued in pre-trial briefs that any eventual jury award against Scott should be fully offset by the monetary amount paid by the school. Plaintiff attorneys countered that setoffs apply only to economic damages, whereas the institutional settlement addressed non-economic emotional harm.

With state court proceedings currently frozen, the case now hinges on whether the federal bankruptcy court agrees to lift the stay and allow a jury trial to proceed.