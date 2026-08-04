3x NBA Champion Says LeBron James Never Had the “Alpha Mentality” Like Kobe Bryant During 76ers Discussion

LeBron James’ fit alongside other high-usage stars has become one of the biggest talking points of the offseason following his move to the Philadelphia 76ers. The topic came up on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, where Lakers legends Byron Scott and Olden Polynice weighed in on whether James could thrive alongside ball-dominant guards.

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Scott pushed back against the idea that LeBron would struggle to coexist with his new teammates, arguing that his pass-first approach makes him fundamentally different from Kobe Bryant, whose famously dominant “alpha mentality” often shaped the way his teams played. The discussion began when Polynice brought up the earlier belief that LeBron James wouldn’t have been an ideal fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers because he would have shared the floor with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden- two ball-dominant guards who aren’t known for giving up the ball easily.

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When co-host Jay Wagers asked, “Don’t you think he might get that in Philadelphia?” Scott immediately pushed back, explaining that James’ unselfish nature allows him to seamlessly integrate into any locker room.

“No. I, first of all, LeBron could fit pretty much any team you put him on, because you’ve got to remember this: He’s not a selfish player,” Scott emphasized. “Even though he has the most points in NBA history, he’s never been a selfish player. He’s been criticized in his career for passing up shots because he’s got two guys on him to hit the open guy who ends up missing a game-winner, and they blame it on LeBron for not taking game-winning shots, because you’re the alpha. You’re the man. You’re supposed to take those shots no matter what.”

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Scott underscored the stark contrast between James and Kobe Bryant for the criticism.

“As we do know and remember Kobe Bean Bryant—he shooting with three people on him. Kobe’s like, ‘Look, I don’t care. I feel more comfortable with me shooting it than passing it to one of y’all shooting it with three people on me.’ That’s that alpha mentality that he had. LeBron’s not like that. LeBron’s gonna hit the open guy.”

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Interestingly, he described James’ different kind of ‘alpha mentality’ on the same pod. That further substantiated his point.

“So, when we talk about the teams that he could have fit with, I don’t think there’s a team that he wouldn’t fit in with. And especially at this point in time in his career where he just wants to win, he’s not caring about stats. He got every damn stat there is right now in the NBA. Yeah, you know, it’s all about winning to him right now.”

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This is the biggest concern that everyone, from Shaq to media analysts like Rachel Nichols, has raised. In Philadelphia, James joins a loaded roster featuring former MVP center Joel Embiid, explosive guard Tyrese Maxey, newly acquired All-Star Jaylen Brown, and top rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Most fear that dominant personalities like James, Brown, Embiid, and Maxey will butt heads. And then there are Bron’s ex-teammates, like Iman Shumpert, saying the same thing as Scott.

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While skeptics question how multiple high-usage options will coexist, Scott remains confident that James’ willingness to make the extra pass will prevent ego clashes from derailing Philadelphia’s championship aspirations.