3x NBA Champ Issues Verdict on LeBron James’ Nike Ad Amid Lakers Star’s China-Priority in New Launch

From the Chosen One to the Forever King! There have been a range of titles that LeBron James has received from media houses during his career. The latest one, however, is from Nike, as part of a commercial meant to hype the recent launch of the Lakers’ superstar’s signature shoes. But not everyone understood that sentiment. Some analysts and fanbases already see the funny side of things, and most seem to agree. Stacey King and Horace Grant are definitely on that list.

Grant admitted on the latest episode of Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast that he hadn’t seen the recent Nike commercial. However, podcast host Stacey King reiterated some of the lines for context. “…Every rival was defeated, every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it. Behold the greatness—he is the Forever King.” King was quick with his judgment. “You got to say it’s cringe. It’s cringe. It’s cringe. I didn’t even know about it till Mark told me. And then, you know, I had to look this up. So, I saw it. I’m like…”

Horace Grant didn’t resort to name-calling but had a similar opinion. “I mean, my personal opinion, he should just let it happen. It just happened, you know, in terms of the the overbearing promotion. I mean, he’s on that Rushmore.” Entering record-breaking 23rd year on the hardwood, the resume and the accolades often shed light on LeBron James’ performance. Rookie of the Year to the undisputed scoring leader in the league, to the fact that he is showing the kind of levels at 40 most players do not ever. But does that translate to ‘Forever King’? Well, Stacey King is not a fan of such monikers.

“Yes. Yes, he is. And that’s that’s what I understand. G, you’re on Mount Rushmore. There’s so many great players that could be up there, but you’re up there.“ While legends argue about the commercial, LeBron James and Nike are already on tour. Even with the announcement placing James in China in September, there wasn’t a detailed itinerary made public of James’ tour. But now we know the details, thanks to social media.

James was spotted in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. He was on a basketball court at what appears to be Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Unlike doing training or playing, the 4x Finals MVP was part of the ceremony tip-off. Another thing, this appearance in China is taking place to celebrate 20 years since his first Nike tour of Asia.

LeBron James got support from the Suns analyst

Just like King called it, cringe, Bill Simmons. “This is a full-fledged ‘Yikes!‘” The Ringer founder wrote on X while reposting the ad. Since LeBron did not respond, former Suns player turned analyst, Eddie A. Johnson, not only gave props to the commercial but also had a fierce reply for Simmons. “Now close your eyes, listen to the commercial again, and imagine it was Jokic! You would be clapping like church”. For context, Simmons is an ardent Jokic follower and even called him the best offensive player since Michael Jordan, per Yahoo.

Similarly, Johnson has never backed down from defending LeBron James. Whether it is about this Nike clip or reminding Lakers teammates about Bron’s supremacy, the former 6th MOTY doesn’t mince words. “Checked all the boxes to be called 👑! Expectations out of High School, straight to the NBA after Prom, lights camera action from the beginning, 23 years of excellence with a few bumps in the road, 99% best player on the floor in wins and losses, 50k pts, top 5 assists. 👑👑.”

His IQ is off the charts, as we all know. But he is also the only player in NBA history to be listed at all 5 positions in their career. Plus, offensively, he has scored below 25 points just twice during his 22-year career. Maybe Nike’s commercial may not all be factual. There are a few players against whom LeBron has come short. But do ads need to be 100% correct, or is the sentiment behind them that matters? As people continue to argue, the Lakers’ superstar is in China to promote LeBron 23.