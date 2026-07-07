Tim Hardaway Sr. Makes Peace With Sharing Miami Heat Legacy After Firmly Refusing His Son

A legendary piece of Miami Heat history is coming back to the hardwood. But it required a dramatic, headline-making change of heart from one of the franchise’s greatest icons. Pat Riley is un-retiring the No. 10 from the rafters for Tim Hardaway Jr. You’d think it would be an emotional continuation of family legacy in the same franchise in which Tim Hardaway Sr. built his career. However, the older Hardaway had originally made stern public refusals to share his number with his son.

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Now that the former Nuggets role player has signed in South Beach, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has officially relented. He’s allowing his son, newly signed veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to wear his retired No. 10 jersey for the upcoming NBA season.

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Less than a week ago, the Senior Tim was on the Hochman, Crowder and Solana Show and WQAM radio, where he said, “My legacy is my legacy, and he’s doing it his way. Even though he likes to wear 10, he loves to wear 10, that is not coming down from the rafters… I love him to death. I’m happy for him… But no, he can’t wear No. 10.”

He further explained the emotional reason as that a retired jersey represents years of work and should remain untouched once it reached the rafters.

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“That is tough to do. And when it’s up there, you want it to stay up there and you don’t want nobody to touch it,” he said. “And I love him, I love him to death, I’m happy for him. He’s been to three places I have never been in: a Final Four, a championship, and now he’s going to his hometown team. I’m happy that he’s doing it, but no, he can’t wear number 10.”

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Within days, reports from The Miami Herald, as well as the Heat insiders at SiriusXM, confirmed that Hardaway Jr. will be wearing the no. 10 with the blessing of his father. By July 6, a public statement confirmed that the elder Hardaway had shifted his longstanding, unyielding stance just days after the signing became official.

The Miami Heat retired the No. 10 in 2009, cementing the guy who led the team to its first Eastern Conference Finals in 1997. His reversal marks a monumental moment for the franchise, as the younger Hardaway has proudly worn the No. 10 jersey in Denver, and will now carry that exact family torch at the Kaseya Center.

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Family matriarch ensured Tim Hardaway Sr.’s legacy continued

To fully appreciate the weight of this jersey reassignment, one must look back at Tim Hardaway Sr.’s fiercely protective original stance. During a 2024 appearance on the OG Podcast, the elder Hardaway told Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller:

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“I’ve been trying to get him [Hardaway Jr.] in the Heat jersey, and he will not be wearing my number if he gets on the Heat team. He will not be wearing my number, do you understand me? That number is never coming down. You are not going to wear my jersey.”

That was two years before his son agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million free-agency deal with Miami. Hardaway Sr. double-downed on it after his dream of seeing his son play for the Heat came true, too.

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The Miami insiders claim a little intervention from Yolanda, Tim Hardaway Sr.’s wife, was all it took to change his mind within a few days.

For years, the retired No. 10 hanging in the rafters was considered entirely sacred and untouchable by its original owner. Despite that historical resistance, the organization’s front office focused entirely on the basketball fit. Team President Pat Riley made it clear that they’ve been courting Hardaway Jr. for a long time.

“Hardaway is obviously a great name around here,” Riley said in an official team statement. “Tim Jr. is one of the most explosive shooters in the league and a player we have long coveted. We are thrilled to finally be able to bring him home.“

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The younger Hardaway arrives in South Florida fresh off a highly productive season with the Denver Nuggets, where he shot a career-best 40.7% from three-point range.

By combining his lethal perimeter spacing with Bam Adebayo’s defense and now Giannis Antetokounmpo’s star power, the 13-year veteran will attempt to build upon a franchise standard his father established back in 1996.