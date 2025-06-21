TNT Forces Shaquille O’Neal to Put Life-Changing Decision on Halt Due to Undisclosed ESPN Plans

Game 6 of the ECF not only brought an end to the Knicks’ challenge for the championship this season but also served as an end-of-era moment for Inside the NBA. It was an emotionally charged night for the crew of the Emmy-winning show. Shaquille O’Neal expressed himself, “And yes, it is the ending of the ‘Inside the NBA’ on TNT, but it’s the new beginning for us. I’m glad we’re still together on whatever network we go to.” After the new media rights deal, ESPN/ABC was always going to be a new home for the Inside gang. But it seems Shaq has also found a new home in his personal life as well.

Since debuting in the 1989-90 season, the show delivered so many chaotic moments, hilarious pranks, and priceless chemistry that are hard to forget. The run of “Inside the NBA” on TNT came to an end after nearly four decades as a fixture of the league. The show will move to ESPN and ABC next season, and keep Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley together. As per the new media rights deal, TNT will continue to produce the show.

That means the crew will most likely remain in Studio J in Atlanta. Shaquille O’Neal, who had bought certain real estate last year in Texas, is ready to commit to his future. “Well, I’ve been here 30 years in and out. I just used to come in sporadically, but listen, I’m from San Antonio, so I know about the Texas culture, but people in Dallas have been very nice. Very nice. So I’m amazed. I’m 75% going to move here full time.” It’s not 100% yet, as full plans from TNT have yet to arrive.

The Big Aristotle already has a home in Rockwall County, which was listed at $1.7 million. It has all the bases covered in a 4670-square-foot place that also includes a 500-square-foot pool house. “I have to see what’s going on with TNT next year, said Shaq to WFAA. “Because, you know, we got a new schedule, a new partner, so we don’t know how that work schedule is going to go, but based upon that, you’ll probably be seeing a lot more of me.”

The league’s new television package kicks in from next season. An 11-year media rights deal worth at least $76 billion now involves ABC and ESPN, brings the league back to NBC, and starts a new relationship with Amazon Prime Video. So, no place for TNT, as their bid was unsuccessful in comparison to others.

Shaquille O’Neal’s emotional message turns to a powerful

The quartet makes the show what it is today. From Charles Barkley’s jabs, Kenny Smith’s sprinting to the screen, and Ernie Johnson, trying to hold it all together. They brought an approach to the analysis that the fans wanted, and that’s what made the show what it is today. Which is why ESPN/ABC becoming the new home is a good sign for the team. However, Shaquille O’Neal hit a Hail Mary with his closing thoughts.

“And whatever network we’re coming to, we’re bringing the pain. Just letting you know right now,” said an emotionally charged O’Neal. “OK, I know everybody’s sad that, ‘Oh, it ain’t gonna be the show.’ The show is still here, baby. You can never k— the four horsemen. We coming, and we coming to take spots. We coming to kick —, and we coming to take names. And we doing it our way.”

So, Shaq knows what he will bring to the table from next season. Even the commissioner, Adam Silver, shared his expectations for the show, which will be to deliver a hit once again. But as of now, as Shaq mentioned, there is no clear rundown of when and how the show will be taking place. Another off-season of What ifs for the Inside crew.