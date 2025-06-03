TNT’s End Resurfaces Rare Kobe Bryant Clip as Fans Make Heartfelt Confession

For years, Inside the NBA delivered more than just postgame analysis; it’s been a cultural touchstone for basketball fans that blends humor, heart, and the game’s history like no other. The show’s unique ability to turn moments into studio magic made it a staple of late-night sports television. So when a vintage clip that involves one of the sports’ athletes, Kobe Bryant, recently surfaced online, it wasn’t just nostalgia; it was a reminder of why the TNT crew became icons in their own right, also justifying the saying that ‘old is gold.’

Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and embodiment of the Mamba Mentality, was rarely caught off guard. Fiercely focused and intensely driven, he carried a reputation for approaching even interviews with the same laser-beam precision he brought to the court. That’s why a video clip from decades ago of him laughing out loud—during the playoffs, no less—felt like seeing a different side of the legend. Fans are looking back at this rare gem with new eyes now that TNT’s NBA coverage is coming to an end in 2025. What was the moment in question?

The post featured an evergreen skit from Inside the NBA, where Kenny Smith attempted to recreate Kobe’s viral 2008 Nike stunt, which was an edited promo showing him leaping over an Aston Martin. In the studio parody, Kenny’s exaggerated leap over a prop “car” turned into a laughter disaster. As Charles Barkley burst out laughing, cameras recorded Kobe laughing, creating s precious memory of the beloved legend. Not a chuckle. A laugh. It was the kind of side-splitting laughter that even a Mamba who has been through the playoffs couldn’t hide – an unscripted response that converted a marketing fiction into a hit late-night comedy, which surfaced after almost 17 years.

As the post resurfaced in 2025 – a whopping 17 years later – social media flooded with reposts and tributes of this keepsake from yesteryear. It’s a memory fans now cherish even more since Kobe’s tragic passing in 2020 and with the TNT crew’s final season.

“Only the TNT Crew Could Make the Mamba Laugh”: Fans React to Kobe Bryant’s Viral Clip

For longtime viewers, the clip’s return struck a deeply emotional chord. One fan exclaimed, “Kobe laughing in the playoffs??? nahh this gotta be Ai 😂😂”—highlighting how uncharacteristic it was to see the Mamba so candidly amused. Another added, “I swear he was never smiling or on the camera 😂”—underscoring how rare moments like this truly were.

Some used the clip as a counter to the endless “what if” comparisons that dominate NBA related content on social media. “No more of that ‘Kobe would’ve this, Kobe would’ve that’ argument for today’s players,” said one viewer, showing how idolizing someone may make you forget about the human behind the legendary persona. For a lot of people, the act wasn’t just hilarious; it was real.

Others simply shared how much they missed both Kobe and the Inside the NBA family. “It’s never gonna hit the same 💔,” wrote one fan, mourning both the Black Mamba and the end of a sports broadcasting era. Another echoed, “Only the TNT crew could make the Mamba laugh during playoffs 😂”—a testament to the chemistry that made the show so universally beloved. A different user added, “I will miss this squad fosho, funniest sports tv on earth 🥹🐐👏,” capturing the bittersweet tone surrounding TNT’s exit.

Despite the sadness, there was joy. A fan who saw it happen at its real time said, “I WATCHED THIS LIVE lol!! RIP Mamba,” while another gleefully shouted, “IT WAS ERNIE!😂😂😂” —referring to Ernie Johnson’s understated but essential role in the mayhem.

As fans continue to share their views of this past memory, the impact of this one skit continues to grow. It wasn’t about stats, rings, what the score of the match was, who performed well, or who performed badly, but about joy and shared laughter. And in that moment, the usually impenetrable Mamba joined in on the fun, which no one expected, as it was a rare crack in the armor that reminded everyone Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a relentless competitor; he was also a man who knew how to have fun and enjoy, especially when surrounded by those who understood him best on and off the court.