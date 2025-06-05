Tom Thibodeau’s Firing Will Save Karl-Anthony Towns’ Career, Claims 7x NBA Champion

Just hours after the Knicks celebrated their historic playoff run, the team fired Tom Thibodeau. Although they lost a heartbreaker to the Pacers, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals was New York’s first in 25 years. On Monday night, the team partied it up at The Fleur Room, a rooftop nightclub in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan. On Tuesday, the Knicks announced that Tom Thibodeau had been relieved of his duties.

With the NBA Finals still weeks away, New York’s front office moved quickly to make the coaching change. In a statement, team president Leon Rose explained the rationale behind Thibodeau’s firing, saying, “Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans.” Let’s not forget the 2x Coach of the Year’s contribution to the team, as he made the playoffs in 4 of 5 years. He also guided the Knicks to back-to-back 50+ win seasons—an accomplishment the franchise hadn’t seen since the 1990s.

Some feel firing was necessary to bring in the change, but one NBA icon has his reservations. Robert Horry firmly stated, “Sometimes you got to change it up and you think it’s going to be better. But you tell me what’s out there, what’s a better coach out there, and it’s going to be hard to replace him.” On 106.7 The Fan, Big Shot Bob did question if any coach would bring in instant success. He was quick to note a silver lining: next season’s coach won’t run Towns and company into the ground.

“The only thing that I’m probably going to like about whoever the new coach is that the fact that he’s not going to play those guys a lot of minutes. You know, because it probably cut the lifespan about two or three years of a cup for those players.” One major criticism of the now former coach, Tom Thibodeau, has always been his running his starters to the ground. Even during the regular season, when the win was already in the bag, he wouldn’t rest his starters. This season was proof of that.

Tom Thibodeau has perks waiting despite the firing

Tom Thibodeau’s departure may sting for Knicks fans, but the 67-year-old coach still walks away with significant benefits, both financial and reputational. First and foremost, New York is on the hook for at least $30 million in guaranteed salary. Last July, the Knicks locked Thibodeau into a three-year extension worth roughly $10 million per season; that contract, slated to run through 2027–28, had $30 million guaranteed when the front office pulled the plug.

Appearing on his Big Shot Bob podcast, Horry put himself into Thibs’ shoes. “… If I was a coach, I wouldn’t give a s— if I got fired, because I’m get paid anyway. I’m going to sit my a– home, make some money.” Beyond the buyout, Thibodeau’s résumé only strengthens his standing in the league. In five seasons, he amassed a 226-174 regular-season record and led New York to four playoff appearances. This includes this year’s first Eastern Conference Finals berth in 25 years. His overall coaching ledger sits at 527-389, with two NBA Coach of the Year awards (2011, 2021) and multiple deep playoff runs across Chicago, Minnesota, and New York. That pedigree makes Thibs one of the most respected coaches on the market.

Financially secure and in high demand, Thibodeau won’t lack opportunities. Per ESPN, Knicks starters logged astronomical usage this season: Josh Hart led the NBA at 37.6 minutes per game, Mikal Bridges was third at 37.0, OG Anunoby fifth at 36.6, and Jalen Brunson nearly 36. While critics blasted those iron-man rotations, Hart himself defended Thibs midseason, “Every year, it’s the same thing. We do the same thing as always…That’s all outside noise. We’re gonna play the game the way we’re supposed to play it. We’re gonna play as hard as we can when we’re out there.”

While Knicks brass embarks on the search for a successor to the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history, Tom Thibodeau will enjoy the rare luxury of time, money, and options. His $30 million severance, combined with a sterling résumé, ensures that “fired coach” labels won’t haunt him long.