Tom Thibodeau’s Influence Fuelled Ex Timberwolves Star’s Ambition Beyond $98.5 Million Payout

If you are a hardcore New York Knicks fan, you know what Tom Thibodeau means. 50 back-to-back win seasons, besides an image makeover from the 2000s, Thibodeau did all he could. So the decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau was always a shock. After a period of silence, star player Jalen Brunson finally broke his silence, taking to social media for a tribute post to honor the legendary coach. And why not if he is the only coach to take them to the EC Finals in 25 years? But that’s not the only thing the former Knicks HC is to be credited for, as one former Minnesota Timberwolves player has shared an intriguing thought.

But before weighing in, the retired NBA star shared one wish that involved the former coach. Jeff Teague is often seen dishing out hot takes during his podcast Club 520. However, he had an even bolder opinion when he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show for an interview. During the conversation, he was asked about the former Knicks coach. The former NBA player opened up about his one wish, which is to have played under coach Thibodeau when he was 27. Not to forget, he has played under Thibs, but what makes it special to play in the early years till 27?

Teague believes that playing under the coach during the early years of his career would have boosted his stats and earning potential. During the podcast, he shared that playing under coach Thibodeau would have earned him nearly $150 million.“I’m telling you nobody wants to come out. I’ve been in them locker rooms, and people do not want to come out. I wish I could have played for Tibs when I was 27. I would have had $150 million because I was get my stats, I’ll tell you that,” he claimed on The Rich Eisen Show.

Why is he confident? Having been part of Thibodeau’s team, Teague is well aware that the intense coaching approach motivates the players. At the time, Teague was playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and his salary wasn’t even close to what he now thinks he could have earned. During his NBA career, he made nearly $98.5 million (as per Hoops Hype). On the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague explained how many basketball players struggle with life after the game. He noted that since many leave college early, they often lack qualifications outside of basketball.

“If you don’t know how to do nothing else, what job are you going to do? A lot of us not qualified to do s— besides playing and coaching basketball,” he said. While Teague’s wish to play under Coach Thibodeau and boost his net worth never happened but he did appreciate the coach. But why does he think that the coach should be blamed for the Knicks’ loss?

Why did Jeff Teague seemingly blame Tom Thibodeau?

The conversation around the Knicks’ loss to the Pacers has fans and netizens buzzing. Many were quick to criticize Jalen Brunson, claiming he can’t lead a team, and the list of criticism goes on. However, the former Minnesota Timberwolves player who played under Coach Thibodeau is pointing fingers elsewhere. Is it at the coach?

He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017 to 2020, and has experience working under Thibodeau, and seems to have insight into the situation. He believes that the coach didn’t adopt a new approach for the game.

“I think if they switched coaches, the Knicks win. I love Thibs, but the way he coaches offense is old, like his style is old. He’s still running the same plays, the same post-up zoom, he’s still running the same post-up for KAT. Like, you gotta play faster,” he said on Club 520.

But does he support firing the coach? Not at all. Jeff Teague has made it clear that he doesn’t believe Thibodeau “deserves” to be fired. And he’s not wrong, considering the New York Knicks‘ impressive run under Thibodeau. So why did the Knicks fire him? Teague says this can be the reason:

“They just wanted a new voice I mean one thing about Thibs I love Thibs but he’s going to dictate everything like you know usually you let your assistants do some of the scouts and things like that Thibs is a oneman band and um I mean maybe it was just a time for a new voice maybe some of the guys who just wanted to hear something different they might have complained a little bit.” Instead of firing him, Teague suggested that the Knicks should have considered hiring an offensive coordinator. While he praised the coach and acknowledged his strengths, Teague also opened up about his opinion. What is your take on this?