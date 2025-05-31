Tony Allen Net Worth in 2025: NBA Earnings, Endorsements, Businesses, & More

Tony Allen was a defensive powerhouse in the NBA. While NBA fans often show immense love for scorers, defense is equally crucial. Allen was that player! His efforts did not go unnoticed. Beloved among Grizzlies fans, the former NBA player was honored by the franchise this year. Despite being one of the most underrated defensive stars, he remarkably elevated every team he played for throughout his career.

After leading Oklahoma State to a Final Four appearance, Allen was drafted by the Boston Celtics. During his six years with the team, he significantly improved his game, ultimately winning the NBA championship in 2008 alongside Kevin Garnett. He earned nearly $9,777,037 while playing for the Celtics as per Spotrac. However, his best defensive performances were seen during his time with the Grizzlies.

He was one of the crucial players during the “Grit and Grind” era of the Memphis Grizzlies. Spending seven years with the team, he became the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, after legends Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol.

Allen signed a three-year, $9.7 million contract with the team when he joined and his outstanding performance in Memphis led to a four-year, $20 million extension in 2013. During his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies, he made $28,835,367. Throughout his 14-year career, he earned $40 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $16 million.

While he earned nearly $40 million, Allen once claimed that he spends and maintains his body much like LeBron James.

Did Tony Allen spend as money as LeBron James to maintain longevity

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran is still playing at his best at the age of 40. His longevity has always been awe-inspiring. But more than that, it is also notable how James has been taking immense care of his body. There are rumors that James spends $1.5 million annually to maintain his physique. While there’s nothing to prove that, the rumors are indeed interesting.

The techniques reportedly include advanced methods like cryotherapy, red light therapy, hyperbaric chambers, and more. During an appearance on The Chris Vernon Show, Allen claimed that he also spends the same million as James.

Well, James has a net worth of $1.2 billion, which is much less than Allen’s. It’s uncertain whether he was joking or if there’s any truth to the story. But if it is true, it seems that Allen is using his net worth for a good reason. “I’m cut from that cloth [same as LeBron]… I used to spend $75,000 on my body and spend that million,” Allen said.

Well, his performance was clearly elite, earning NBA All-Defensive First Team and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors three times. He averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game during his career. Fact or a joke, could he inspire other players too?