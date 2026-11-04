Tony Parker Faces Renewed Attention After New Details Emerge in Death of Woman Linked to Eva Longoria Split

Tony Parker made headlines in 2010 after allegations of infidelity led to the end of his marriage to actress Eva Longoria. He was accused of having an emotional affair with the wife of his former San Antonio Spurs teammate. The four-time NBA champion denied any physical involvement. And even the woman involved, Erin Barry, later known as Erin Benavides, also denied the allegations. Now, 16 years later, she has passed away.

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Benavides was then married to Brent Barry, Tony Parker’s former Spurs teammate. And newly surfaced details surrounding her death have brought renewed attention to the controversy that once rocked both the NBA and Hollywood.

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“Investigators documented three firearms following the 54-year-old former prosecutor’s death at her Port Aransas, Texas, home on Oct. 14,” according to a police report obtained by Page Six. “Police also documented multiple bullets found on the scene.”

Police initially responded after a friend of Benavides’ husband received an alarming text message from her. Officers forced their way into the home and found her deceased. Authorities have not indicated any evidence of foul play. The Port Aransas Police Department also provided details about the response in a statement to Page Six.

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“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female inside the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for determining the official cause and manner of death.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, no foul play is suspected,” the statement continued. “However, this remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Port Aransas Police Department extends its condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Benavides.”

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The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the cause of death a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manner of death a suicide. Meanwhile, the police department has described the case as an active and ongoing investigation.

Barry and Tony Parker played together in San Antonio from 2004 to 2008. The allegations surfaced after Longoria reportedly discovered hundreds of text messages between Parker and another woman on his phone.

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Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Armen Graham publicly identified Barry as the teammate involved in the controversy.

“Have it on good authority from entertainment sources that ‘former teammate’ in Tony Parker-Eva Longoria affair is Brent Barry,” Graham wrote. “Source did mention Barry and wife are going through a divorce.”

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According to Access Hollywood, Benavides cried and responded, “No comment,” when contacted about the allegations. However, she denied having an affair with Tony Parker, while the former Spurs guard reportedly denied any physical relationship between them. Media reports described the alleged relationship as an “emotional affair.”

The controversy coincided with the collapse of both marriages. Longoria filed for divorce from Parker in November 2010 after three years of marriage. Barry and Benavides also separated that year, ending their marriage, which had begun in 1998. Barry’s father, former NBA player Rick Barry, also spoke to TMZ about the situation in 2010. He expressed concern about how his son would handle the separation and the surrounding allegations.

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“I feel horrible for my son. I’m in shock. I knew [Erin] was moving out of the house soon and SHE was the one that filed for divorce.” He also described the situation as the breaking point for his son. “This is the straw that broke the camel’s back. [Brent] is going to be devastated. I can’t even imagine going through this … the divorce was hard enough.”

Court records show Brent Barry filed for divorce on Oct. 29, 2010.

Away from the headlines surrounding the 2010 controversy, Benavides went on to pursue a career in law. She worked as a prosecutor in Texas and was also involved with organizations focused on supporting vulnerable children.

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Her professional career included a position with the 38th Judicial District, from which she resigned in August 2026. Her departure came approximately two months before her death.

The latest police report has brought fresh attention to the circumstances surrounding Benavides’ death. The medical examiner has ruled the death a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound, though the full autopsy report remains pending and the police investigation is ongoing.