Tracing The Origin of the False Vanessa Bryant Pregnancy Rumors

If you had to list out false rumors that left your jaw dropped this year, the speculations around Vanessa Bryant being pregnant has to be in top 5. The reactions that came from a significant section of the fans would tell you how big of a deal it became for many that Vanessa Bryant would think of moving on with her life.

Now, you cannot entirely blame them as Vanessa has been all in on cherishing the memories she has of Gigi and Kobe Bryant, while actively keeping Black Mamba’s legacy alive through her efforts. So, for many fans, as unfair as it may seem, the idea that she could be with someone else didn’t just sit well. But the question remains, where did these rumors even begin from.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Origin of the rumors around Vanessa Bryant’s pregnancy

It all started in late May 2025, when social media buzz suddenly turned toward Vanessa Bryant – the beloved widow of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Out of nowhere, posts began circulating claiming that she was expecting another child. If you were scrolling through TikTok, Facebook, or X around that time, chances are you stumbled upon the chatter. But here’s the thing: there was absolutely no solid proof behind these claims.

What fueled the fire were a bunch of vague, possibly edited photos of Vanessa that hinted at a baby bump—photos that didn’t come with any reliable dates or clear context. Still, that didn’t stop the internet from running wild with speculation.

As the International Business Times put it, the rumor “began in late May 2025 with unsubstantiated claims on TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter” that she was “expecting a child with a 27-year-old NBA player.” Other outlets also confirmed there was no truth—just manipulated pictures and baseless assumptions. No wonder Vanessa did not waste much time in firing back.

Vanessa Bryant’s public response to her pregnancy rumors

Vanessa Bryant has seemingly shut down swirling rumors about her being pregnant, five years after the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant. It’s a moment that still lingers in the minds of fans: the tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 that claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, their daughter Gianna (Gigi), and seven others. The pain of that loss remains, but life has moved forward, and so has Vanessa, gracefully navigating the spotlight while raising their daughters.

via Imago Vanessa Bryant arrives at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

And then come the rumors suggesting that Vanessa Bryant might be expecting another child. The claims were entirely unfounded. Even though she didn’t issue a formal statement, her social media activity spoke volumes. The 43-year-old posted a series of Instagram Stories that many saw as a direct clapback to the pregnancy buzz.

One particularly bold image showed Rihanna lounging in a pool, drink in one hand, middle finger up with the other. The caption? “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.” To top it off, the post played Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez on Me in the background—because why not set the record straight with style? Then, according to the Daily Mail, her representatives were contacted for clarification.

However, no official word has been released yet. But Vanessa Bryant did share another Rihanna post, reading: “I’m not mean I’m the one.” That was followed by a powerful re-shared message that likely hit home for many: “The only way to impress me, is by being a good person.” This is something a majority section of netizens need to hear, considering how they responded to the rumors.

Public and fan reactions to the rumors around Vanessa Bryant’s pregnancy

When rumors about Vanessa possibly being pregnant began making the rounds online, they struck a nerve across social media—and not in a small way. The reactions came fast, and they came divided. Some users were quick to criticize, while many others jumped in to defend her right to personal happiness.

Let’s be real—there were some strong opinions out there. One comment that caught major attention said, “Vanessa Bryant is pregnant by a 27-year-old basketball player… just 5 years after the death of the man she spent over 20 years with” and asked, rather harshly, if she had “no rules”. That one spread like wildfire, and it clearly struck a chord with a portion of the internet who felt she was moving on too quickly. But for every angry remark, there was someone ready to speak up in support.

via Imago September 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Plenty of fans took a more empathetic route. One person responded, “It’s remarkable how people are responding… If she is pregnant, she deserves to be happy.” Another added on Twitter, “She didn’t break any vows… she held up her end of the bargain. Respectfully… congratulations to you… on your new bundle of joy.” These messages weren’t just words—they were emotional counterpoints in a loud, judgment-heavy conversation.

Then came a turning point. Vanessa addressed the speculation with an Instagram post, and for many fans, that was all they needed. One reaction that went viral read, “VANESSA BRYANT HAS SPOKEN UP!! SHE’S NOT PREGNANT!!!…SHE’S A LEGEND!!! RESPECT HER”. Relief, celebration, and admiration all rolled into one tweet. Of course, there were also those who didn’t care about the truth behind the rumor. Their main concern? Basic human decency.

On Reddit, people mocked the gossip and turned their attention to what really mattered—Vanessa’s right to privacy. As one user bluntly put it, “True or not. So tf what?! Is this woman not supposed to move on with her life?” Another chimed in with, “Also so what if she is… if she wants to get pregnant it’s her right. She’s not expected to stay single forever.”

In the end, what we saw wasn’t just a debate over a rumor—it was a reflection of how differently people view grief, healing, and moving forward. While some clung to Kobe’s memory as a reason to criticize, many others chose to celebrate Vanessa Bryant’s strength, or at the very least, urged others to respect her privacy. And most importantly, the majority agreed: there’s no confirmed truth behind the rumor. Maybe it’s time we all stopped turning someone’s personal life into a public battleground.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad