Tracy McGrady has accomplished just about everything a basketball player could dream of. He became a seven-time NBA All-Star, won two scoring titles, and earned his place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. But one of the most meaningful legacies of his basketball journey came after securing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

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That came through the ABCD Basketball Camp, an elite, invite-only high school basketball camp founded by grassroots basketball executive Sonny Vaccaro. The former NBA star became emotional while discussing his acquisition of the legendary camp from its founder, as he will now be responsible for preserving the very platform that helped change his life.

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“When Sonny created the platform for a lot of guys, myself, it changed my life, bro. It changed my f*****g life,” McGrady said on Front Office Sports’ Portfolio Players podcast as he struggled to hold back tears while reflecting on what Vaccaro’s decision meant to him and on the responsibility of carrying the camp’s legacy forward.

McGrady’s emotional reaction was rooted in a relationship that began when he was still an unknown high school player. In 1996, he received the final invitation to the ABCD Camp and was given jersey No. 175, reflecting how little attention he had received from the basketball world.

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He was not among the country’s highly regarded prospects at the time. However, McGrady made the most of his opportunity, impressing scouts and competing against some of the nation’s best players. By the end of the camp, he had gone from an overlooked teenager to one of the top high school prospects in the country.

That breakthrough eventually helped put him on the path to the NBA. McGrady entered the 1997 NBA Draft and was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors.

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The opportunity also became one of the most emotional parts of his 2017 Hall of Fame induction speech. McGrady specifically thanked Sonny and Pam Vaccaro for believing in him when others did not, recalling how they gave a kid nobody knew a platform to showcase his talent.

Now, Vaccaro has returned that trust in a different way. McGrady acquired an 80 percent controlling stake in the ABCD Camp, while Vaccaro retained the remaining 20 percent. The decision reflected how much the camp’s founder believed in the former camper’s ability to protect what he had built.

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McGrady revealed that Vaccaro told a group of young female players that, among all the stars who had attended the camp, he would have given the property to only one person, pointing to McGrady.

“For him to say that, I tried not to get emotional in front of these girls, but that meant so much to me,” McGrady added.

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The Hall of Famer also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the opportunity. He wants to ensure that future campers receive the knowledge, skill development, and resources they need to succeed, just as he did when he was given his chance.

How ABCD Camp became a launchpad for basketball’s biggest names

Founded by Vaccaro in 1984, the ABCD Camp became one of the most influential high school basketball showcases in the United States. Its invite-only format brought together elite prospects, giving them an opportunity to compete in front of college coaches, NBA scouts, and basketball executives.

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Its alumni list includes some of the biggest names in basketball history. Kobe Bryant was named camp MVP in 1995, while McGrady emerged as one of its biggest success stories the following year. LeBron James also made a lasting impression at the 2001 edition, when he hit a remarkable one-legged, 35-foot game-winner against Lenny Cooke.

Other notable players who passed through the camp include Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Paul Pierce, Jason Kidd, and Derrick Rose.

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The original camp ran until 2006 before going on a 20-year hiatus. McGrady and Vaccaro brought it back in Phoenix from July 30 to August 2, 2026, with Adidas serving as the lead sponsor.

The revival also expanded the camp’s reach beyond its traditional boys’ showcase. In October, McGrady and Adidas hosted the first-ever Girls’ ABCD Camp in Oakland, California, bringing together 45 high school prospects for basketball development, mentorship, and off-court education.

For McGrady, bringing the ABCD champ back is about more than owning a historic basketball property. He wants to preserve the opportunity that once changed his own trajectory and make sure young players have access to the same kind of platform.

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The camp’s renewed focus includes skill development and competitive basketball, alongside financial literacy, media training, mental health, recovery, and preparation for life beyond the sport.

McGrady understands firsthand how much one opportunity can change a young athlete’s future. He entered the camp as the last player invited and left with a path toward a professional career that eventually led to the Hall of Fame.

Now, he has the chance to help create similar stories for the next generation. Judging by his emotional reaction to Vaccaro’s trust, McGrady understands that carrying the ABCD legacy forward is about honoring the people who once believed in him.