Tracy McGrady Chooses Russell Westbrook’s Triple-Double Milestone Over Kobe Bryant, Bam Adebayo’s 83-Point Game

The recent retirement of Russell Westbrook has been a lot to digest, especially for his peers, whom he once competed against. As one of the defining faces of 2010s basketball steps away, fellow NBA legends are reflecting on the nine-time All-Star, 2017 MVP, and former scoring champion’s storied career. On the Cousins podcast hosted by Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, alongside guest Jamal Crawford, McGrady made a bold assertion: Westbrook’s legendary 20-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist performance stands above modern scoring explosions, including Kobe Bryant’s iconic 81-point night and Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point masterpieces.

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McGrady drew a bold underline to the unmatched difficulty, sheer willpower, and rare nature of a 20/20/20 triple-double compared to high-volume scoring games.

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“That 20/20/20 is probably the probably one of the greatest individual performances I’ve seen. 20/20/20, bro. That’s only been done twice,” T-Mac interrupted Crawford to say. “Like, I know Kobe had 81, Bam had 83. I’ve seen Luka hit 70. I’ve seen Donovan Mitchell hit 70. I think I’ve seen Book [Devin Booker] hit 70. 20/20/20 to me is probably the greatest individual performance that I’ve seen out of a player from Westbrook.”

Crawford and Carter jumped in to validate McGrady’s praise, pointing out the emotional backdrop of that specific night and Westbrook’s unheard-of consistency.

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“He did it after his homie died,” Crawford said, referring to late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

“He called it,” Carter affirmed repeatedly.

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“Like the fact, I ain’t gonna lie to y’all on some real talk. I thought when Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double, I wasn’t going to see it again,” Crawford added. “Not only did he do it once, not twice, not three, he did it in four separate seasons. Like, bro, this is this is incredible. Like, we’re literally witness one of the best players ever… He did it his way. Like he did it his way the whole way. And we got to respect—and I never once heard anybody say he’s a bad teammate.”

On April 2, 2019, Westbrook posted 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 21 assists against the Lakers, joining Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only players in NBA history to achieve a 20/20/20 triple-double. Westbrook dedicated the game to late hip-hop icon Nipsey Hussle, who passed away on March 31, 2019.

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By contrast, the two slam-dunk legends, Vince and T-Mac, and the crossover icon, Crawford, reiterate that Russ surpassed single-game scoring peaks set by Wilt Chamberlain (100), Bam Adebayo (83), and Kobe Bryant (81).

McGrady’s preference for Westbrook’s stat line highlights the rarity of dominating every facet of a game simultaneously.



While Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in 2006 and Bam Adebayo’s 83-point eruption against the Washington Wizards just this year reflect elite scoring dominance, achieving a 20/20/20 stat line requires an extraordinary mix of playmaking, glass-crashing, and durability that only Chamberlain and Westbrook have ever produced.

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The conversation comes right as the point guard called it an NBA career. Westbrook closed out a Hall-of-Fame career with averages of 20.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game, as many NBA players defend his unfair reputation.

For legends like McGrady, Carter, and Crawford, Westbrook’s legacy is defined not just by his historical stat sheets but by the relentless passion and fearlessness he brought to the hardwood every single night.