Tracy McGrady Credits Kobe Bryant for Saving His Career as Lakers Legend Makes Major WNBA Impact

It is never easy fitting into this grown-up’s world. Even with the Mr. Basketball USA crown, Tracy McGrady found no shortcuts. Drafted ninth by the Raptors in 1997, he stepped into the NBA as a wide-eyed 18-year-old, not a ready-made star. The pressure was immense. Criticism came fast. Confidence wavered. But just as doubt began to settle in, a lifeline appeared. Kobe Bryant, a kindred soul in a similar storm, showed him the way forward. Everything began to shift.

The early 2000s lit up with fierce battles between Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant. While Kobe often walked away with the win, their rivalry masked a deeper bond. Off the court, McGrady leaned on Bryant like a brother. Back in 2000, he revealed that during his toughest days, it was the Black Mamba who quietly guided him through the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

T-Mac talks about Kobe Bryant’s impact on keeping him going in the NBA

In a conversation with Timeless Sports, the interviewer asked T-Mac to reflect on his early days in Toronto as an 18-year-old rookie adjusting to NBA life straight out of high school. The 46-year-old Hall of Famer shared: “I remember growing pains. Really struggling to adapt. Coaches criticizing me. Really trying to understand and see where I fit in with this team. I’m an 18-year-old kid that was just the number one player in high school, and I come to this grown man league.”

AD

McGrady recalled that, as a young rookie, he initially expected guidance and structure from the coaching staff to help him adapt to the NBA. However, instead of support, he faced constant criticism. As a result, it became difficult for him to find his footing. Consequently, the lack of direction left him struggling to understand his role and develop as a player.

“Thank God I had somebody to lean on who went through the same thing I went through, and that was Kobe. We talked a lot in my rookie year,” McGrady said of Kobe Bryant. “I think Isiah Thomas, who drafted me, saw the writing on the wall, and he made changes halfway through my rookie season. That’s when Butch Carter took over. That’s when I started to flourish, because there was a proper structure put in place for me as a player and what I needed to do to get on the basketball court. I checked off those boxes, and that’s why I started to progress.”

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was the general manager of the Raptors when Tracy McGrady was drafted into the league. Then, the ever-iconic coach Butch Carter took over the team in 1998, this turned into an uphill journey for T-Mac as he also found Kobe by his side. Surely, they were rivals on the court, but off the same, the Lakers legend was there to help him through.

Kobe Bryant became more than a peer for McGrady—he became his anchor. Both teenagers in a man’s league shared quiet battles. But through every late-night call and raw conversation, Kobe reminded him to stay grounded. Confidence, they agreed, was survival. So McGrady stayed in the gym, watched film, and kept building. When Kobe became an All-Star, it sparked something unforgettable.

And well, it’s been what, 5 years since the Black Mamba left the world, yet his impact remains unforgettable. Every side of basketball has Bryant’s fingerprints, even the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark’s latest Kobe Bryant kicks are selling out like hot cakes

If you want Caitlin Clark’s new Nike sneaker, prepare to pay a premium. The Kobe V Protro, which launched on June 30 at 10 a.m. EST for $190, vanished in minutes. Only 13,000 pairs hit the Nike site, and the frenzy began. Fans were left scrambling. Now, the only option is the resale market, where prices have soared to a jaw-dropping $365.

This sneaker isn’t just a tribute—it’s a phenomenon. Modeled after Kobe Bryant’s fifth signature shoe, it bursts with “Midnight Navy, Bright Crimson, and University Gold.” That palette mirrors the Indiana Fever star’s jersey, and she’s the force behind the madness. Caitlin Clark’s name turned a sleek release into a cultural moment. Under the spotlight, just like the shoe, she’s the reason it all sold out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From battling grown men at 18 to battling Kobe in packed arenas, Tracy McGrady’s story has always had sparks. But behind those battles was brotherhood. Years later, that same Mamba magic still stirs chaos in sneaker lines and laces up on WNBA hardwoods. Legends don’t fade—they evolve, shine brighter, and sneak into every corner of the game.