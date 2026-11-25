The Boston Celtics’ four-game losing streak has sparked questions about their offense, but Tracy McGrady believes one particular issue involving Jayson Tatum could be at the heart of their struggles.

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While Carmelo Anthony pushed back against the idea that Boston is falling apart, McGrady offered a more concerning assessment of the Celtics’ superstar. The Hall of Famer believes Tatum is having trouble getting past his primary defender and is consequently settling for difficult shots instead of consistently putting pressure on the defense.

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“His getting to the basket, to me, is a struggle. Getting by that primary defender. And the result of that, it’s a lot of bailing-out shots, a lot of tough shots,” McGrady said on NBC’s postgame show.

For a Celtics team that relies heavily on three-point shooting, Tatum’s ability to get to the rim is another dimension of their offense they could get into. Boston can overwhelm opponents when its shots are falling, but McGrady believes Tatum needs to find more efficient ways to score if the team wants to remain competitive when its perimeter offense goes cold.

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McGrady acknowledged that Tatum’s production has remained impressive, noting that the forward is averaging 26 points per game. However, he believes the numbers do not tell the entire story of how the Celtics star has looked on the court.

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“He doesn’t look like himself,” McGrady said, pointing to Tatum’s declining efficiency and difficulty creating separation from defenders.

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The former NBA scoring champion explained that Tatum’s size, skill and experience allow him to manufacture difficult shots even when he cannot get past his primary defender. That ability can keep his scoring numbers respectable, but it can also disguise an underlying problem with his shot creation.

“Now, he can make tough shots because of his size and his skill set,” McGrady added. “And I think he looks the way he look now in the beginning of the season because he’s crafty, right? He’s experienced. He knows how to play the game. So his numbers look the way they look. But I just think it looks like a struggle for me.”

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At 6-foot-8, Tatum has the physical tools to attack the rim, use his body to create advantages and punish smaller defenders. However, his tendency to settle for perimeter attempts can become problematic when those shots are not falling.

Boston’s three-point-heavy identity is a deliberate part of Joe Mazzulla’s offensive philosophy. The Celtics want to generate a high volume of attempts from beyond the arc, but that approach also requires other ways to manufacture points when the outside shooting disappears.

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Tatum is arguably the most important piece of that equation. Rather than repeatedly relying on difficult jumpers, he can help diversify Boston’s offense by attacking the basket, getting into the paint and taking advantage of mismatches in the post.

McGrady believes that adjustment is particularly important for the Celtics’ championship ambitions. “If this continues to look that way, where he can’t get by his primary defender and he’s settling for that outside shot or settling for that 3, then Boston is not going anywhere because they need him to be efficient,” he explained.

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Carmelo Anthony sees Boston’s losing streak as a shooting slump

Anthony, meanwhile, offered a less alarming interpretation of Boston’s four consecutive defeats. “I wouldn’t call it falling apart,” Anthony said. “I think, you know, losing four games for Boston, and it seems like the sky is falling for them, and just around the NBA and what you hear, I don’t think it’s that bad.”

The former NBA star pointed to the Celtics’ reliance on three-point shooting, arguing that even a team built around perimeter offense will experience stretches when its shots do not fall.

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Boston entered the slump after winning 11 of its first 13 games. However, the Celtics managed only 389 total points across their four losses and converted just 28.3% of their three-point attempts. They also failed to score more than 105 points in any of those defeats.

The Celtics’ consecutive one-point losses to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors also reinforced Anthony’s argument that the team has not necessarily been overwhelmed by its opponents. Instead, Boston has struggled to execute and make shots during crucial stretches.

There is some truth to both former stars’ assessments. The Celtics’ shooting slump is a team-wide issue, and better performances from their supporting players would certainly help. However, Tatum remains the centerpiece of the offense, making his ability to create efficient opportunities especially important.

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Boston does not necessarily need to abandon its three-point-heavy identity. It does, however, need another reliable option when those attempts fail. Tatum attacking the basket more consistently could provide that alternative and prevent the Celtics from becoming too dependent on difficult perimeter shots.