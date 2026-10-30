“Trade Him Then”: DeMarcus Cousins Fires Back at Steve Kerr’s Stance on Stephen Curry’s Championship Window

Steve Kerr’s refusal to mortgage the Warriors’ future for Stephen Curry sparked a firestorm, and DeMarcus Cousins had the sharpest rebuttal yet. Kerr’s defense of the franchise’s future-first approach collided with an uncomfortable reality: Curry had just dropped 44 points to beat Minnesota, proving his championship window remains wide open.

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Appearing at Gil’s Arena, DeMarcus Cousins argued with Gilbert Arenas over Kerr’s remarks, passionately arguing that if the Warriors are unwilling to push all their chips to the center of the table while Curry is still performing at a superstar level, the team owes it to the franchise icon to trade him to a legitimate contender. His argument hinged on the logical contradiction that the Warriors cannot simultaneously claim that Curry has a championship window and refuse to invest in it.

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“So why would you mention championship window with Steph if you’re not willing?” Cousins, a former Warriors player himself, challenged.

When Arenas countered that Steph Curry is 38 and no longer the foundational piece to build a five-year plan around, Boogie shut down the notion.

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“He’s still great. Steph had 44 last night,” Cousins pointed out. “The hardest part of the league is finding a foundational piece…” He further doubled down on the fact that the Warriors proved Steph is a foundational piece with the extension they gave him right before training camp. “Yes, he is [the foundation]. They just extended him. He’s still… yes, he is.”

The controversy stems from an expansive interview Kerr gave to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, where the 61-year-old coach defended general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and team governor Joe Lacob’s decision to preserve future first-round draft picks rather than depleting their asset chest for short-term fixes. Kerr bluntly questioned whether mortgaging a decade of draft capital made sense for a star approaching his late 30s.

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“Do we throw away our entire future to build around a 39-year-old Steph? He turns 39 in March, right? Does it make sense now to throw away all those picks? Hell no.“

As Arenas also maintained that front offices must weigh long-term roster construction against an aging superstar, Cousins delivered his most cutthroat verdict yet.

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“They should just trade him then. You can’t say Steph still has a championship window, but then say in the same breath, ‘I’m not willing to give up the future for him.’ So it’s either you have a window, or you don’t. Or if you don’t feel like you do, let him go be great somewhere else.”

Cousins, however, explained that the Warriors are gambling with unproven draft assets over a generational legend. “You just sitting there letting him rot away for some future picks that you don’t know what’s going—you have no clue what that’s going to be. And it’s not guaranteed you going to get a Steph, Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green], KD [Kevin Durant], or whatever the case may be. It ain’t like they got a great history of f—-ing drafting anyway.”

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Kerr defended the front office by pointing to their previous trade for Jimmy Butler, maintaining that Golden State has already made aggressive moves to support Curry without sacrificing their future. His comments come as Golden State navigates an early-season stretch marred by key injuries, forcing the coach to balance thin rotational depth against high expectations.

Amid that, Kerr supported Dunleavy’s decision to prioritize financial flexibility and retaining future draft picks over reckless blockbuster deals. However, for critics like Cousins, hoarding future draft capital while relying on Curry, who signed a fresh extension and continues to post 40-point games, represents a fundamental contradiction.

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With the Warriors balancing the final years of their historic core against the inevitable post-Curry era, the debate over whether to trade draft picks or trade the franchise icon himself remains the most compelling narrative in the Bay Area.