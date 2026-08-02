“Trade Paul George”: Ex-Celtics Star Makes Steph Curry Trade Idea to Team-Up With Jayson Tatum

Brad Stevens shocked the basketball world when he traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. Barely a month later, the same front office is being linked to a move for Steph Curry, which could make fans forget about Brown, and on the Nightcap podcast, a former Celtic gave his take on how it could work.

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Joe Johnson “Iso Joe” asserted that Stevens has reportedly reached out to the Warriors for Curry. Johnson’s proposed trade was straightforward: “Trade Paul George, Sam Hauser, two first-round picks,” Iso Joe said on the Night Cap podcast. The return? The greatest shooter in NBA history, teaming up with Jayson Tatum in Boston.

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John Karalis of SI wrote that there’s now “a crack in the foundation of the Curry-era Warriors,” the first report of something being “less than perfect” between Curry and Golden State after a summer where the franchise missed out on LeBron James and re-signed Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II.

Stephen Curry enters the final season of his $62.6 million contract, per Spotrac, and will be an unrestricted free agent after 2026-27, which gives this offseason a “now or never” chance for any team willing to absorb the short-term cost of landing him before he walks for nothing.

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Golden State’s pursuit of LeBron James ended unsuccessfully earlier this summer, Jimmy Butler is recovering from a torn ACL, and questions continue to surround the Warriors’ long-term direction. These have fueled league-wide discussion over whether Curry could eventually consider finishing his career elsewhere.

Paul George’s contract becomes an expiring deal next summer. The Warriors would be taking on a large salary that expires fast, while receiving two first-round picks and a shooter in Hauser who fits Golden State’s spacing needs.

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Golden State’s reported preference for future draft capital makes the picks the more appealing part of any offer, and with the Celtics holding Philadelphia’s picks from the Brown deal, Boston has genuine trade capital to trade.

Curry would be 39 years old if the trade happens midseason or next summer. He will be at the end of his prime, though his 3-point shooting and off-ball movement will remain. Tatum needs shooters around him who don’t require the ball, and Curry has spent his entire career making defenses pay.

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The Celtics already pulled off a blockbuster this offseason and remain one of the Eastern Conference’s most ambitious franchises despite the Brown backlash. Curry remains the face of the Warriors after 17 seasons, four championships and two MVP awards, making any potential trade one of the most significant in NBA history.