Tragic Death of Shaq & Kobe’s Ex-Teammate Linked to Fatal Mistake, Authorities Confirm

Just a few days ago, the body of former NBA superstar and teammate of Shaquille O’Neal and late Kobe Bryant, Elden Campbell, was reportedly found in the sand along the water’s edge in Pompano Beach, Florida. While at first, everyone believed that the 57-year-old former NBA champion had fallen victim to an accident. However, the latest update indicates that wasn’t the case.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Officials say video shows ex-NBA player Elden Campbell went out on the waters in the middle of the night before his tragic drowning … but he seemingly took some safety precautions, as he was wearing a “partially unzipped” life vest when his body was found on the shore,” TMZ reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)