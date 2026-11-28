Former NBA player Chris Bosh is dealing with another troubling development at his Texas property on Saturday, November 28.

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The former Miami Heat star’s 36-acre estate in Prosper, Texas, worth $4.8 million, caught fire as multiple emergency crews responded to contain the flames. According to DFWscanner on X, several fire departments were dispatched to the property after the fire broke out Saturday morning. Us Weekly reported that six fire stations battled the blaze before it was extinguished. Two structures were reportedly engulfed, and both were believed to be unoccupied at the time. Celina Fire Marshals are investigating what caused the incident.

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The fire comes just over a week after Bosh’s name surfaced in the federal retrial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, who was convicted of starting the initial blaze that eventually became the devastating January 2025 Palisades Fire. Rinderknecht’s defense team had attempted to introduce a theory involving a possible firework launched from Bosh’s California property.

Investigators have found no connection between the two fires. There is no indication that the Texas fire is connected to the Palisades case, and Bosh has not been accused of wrongdoing in either incident.

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The fire at Bosh’s Prosper property prompted a response from multiple local fire departments on Saturday morning. The estate spans approximately 36 acres, making it a sizable property in the North Texas community.

TMZ first reported the incident, citing law enforcement sources who confirmed that multiple departments responded. US Weekly subsequently reported that six fire stations were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

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Two structures on the property were reportedly affected. Both were believed to be unoccupied when the fire broke out, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause remains unknown as Celina Fire Marshals investigate the incident. Bosh has not publicly commented on the Texas fire, while TMZ reported that it had reached out to his representatives for a response.

The incident has drawn additional attention because of the timing. Just days earlier, Bosh had become a talking point in the trial of Rinderknecht. His legal team raised questions about a possible alternative source of ignition for the Palisades Fire.

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Bosh’s California mansion became part of the discussion during Rinderknecht’s November retrial after the defense sought testimony from retired Cal Fire investigator Michael T. Cole.

According to the defense’s filing, Cole believed marks and alleged burn and smoke trails on Bosh’s Pacific Palisades driveway and rear patio were consistent with a launched firework. Probing into the cause of Bosh’s California mansion fire, the defense wanted to use his findings to support its argument that fireworks could have started the initial Lachman Fire on January 1, 2025.

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Prosecutors challenged Cole’s proposed testimony, arguing that his assessment relied on six drone photographs of a stain rather than an in-person inspection or additional testing. They also questioned his qualifications to identify evidence of a launched firework. The judge ultimately did not allow Cole to testify about his alleged findings.

Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, issued a statement on November 13 to address the claims. They clarified that they were not at their Pacific Palisades residence on New Year’s Eve 2024 or New Year’s Day 2025.

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“We were at our residence in Austin, Texas. To our knowledge, our Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied and was not being rented or used by guests during that time,” the couple said.

They also confirmed that they had provided authorities with security footage and relevant information in their possession.

Rinderknecht was subsequently found guilty on two federal counts on November 20. Prosecutors had argued that he deliberately ignited the initial Lachman Fire, which smoldered underground before reigniting amid strong winds six days later as the Palisades Fire. The disaster killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of structures. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17, 2027.

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The conviction does not establish any connection between Bosh and the California wildfire. Meanwhile, the investigation into the separate Texas property fire remains ongoing, with officials yet to determine what caused Saturday’s blaze.