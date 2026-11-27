February 24, 2020, was never going to be an ordinary day for the basketball world. The date of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Celebration of Life at Staples Center carried a meaning of its own: Gianna’s No. 2, Kobe’s No. 24, and the 20 years Kobe spent with Vanessa. It was a day that brought together some of basketball’s biggest names to remember two lives lost far too soon.

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Among the most emotional moments came when Michael Jordan took the stage. The man Kobe had idolized throughout his childhood struggled to hold back tears while remembering the relationship they shared. Jordan wasn’t speaking about a rival anymore. He was remembering someone he considered a little brother.

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Six years later, that memorial has become the center of a fresh controversy involving LeBron James. During a conversation on The Adam Friedland Show, Pablo Torre and Adam Friedland revisited the question of whether the Lakers superstar was actually there. But Friedland introduced a particularly sensitive possibility involving Vanessa Bryant, telling Torre, “Because he didn’t want to say that Vanessa Bryant didn’t want him there.” Torre responded, “And that’s the subtext.”

Pablo Torre’s Investigation Reopens an Old Question

The discussion wasn’t entirely new. Torre had already spent considerable time investigating LeBron’s alleged absence from Kobe’s memorial, describing the story as his “white whale.” His interest was initially sparked by a question from Friedland, who had raised the subject after meeting him over drinks.

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The investigation eventually became part of Pablo Torre Finds Out in April 2025. It followed Stephen A. Smith’s comments on ESPN’s First Take, where he suggested that LeBron had not attended the memorial. Smith later corrected himself, but Torre wanted to establish what had actually happened rather than simply accept the public narrative.

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Torre’s investigation involved eight sources directly familiar with the situation. Among them were people involved in organizing the memorial, including Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who reportedly did not see LeBron at the event.

One of the most important details concerned Diana Taurasi. During her speech at the memorial, she gestured toward the audience while mentioning LeBron. However, Torre’s investigation found that she had never actually seen James in the area she was pointing toward. The broadcast footage was also examined from multiple angles.

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The investigation further challenged the suggestion that LeBron had requested to stay away from television cameras. Ron Basile, a lead producer of the memorial, dismissed that explanation, saying, “The off-camera thing is bulls—.”

Another source who had spent the morning in the VIP areas offered an even stronger account of what they believed had happened.

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“There’s no f—— way he was there. If he was there, he was Casper the Ghost.”

Torre’s findings pointed toward LeBron not being present at Staples Center that day. However, the investigation relied on accounts from people who did not see him rather than definitive visual proof of his absence. LeBron himself has never publicly confirmed or denied whether he attended.

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The Vanessa Bryant Theory Takes the Discussion Somewhere Else

That uncertainty is what makes the latest conversation particularly interesting. Rather than simply revisiting the attendance question, Torre and Friedland began discussing why LeBron might have allowed the public to believe he was there if he wasn’t.

Torre introduced the complicated relationship between three of basketball’s biggest figures, describing it as a “triangle of egos and feelings.” He then raised the question of why LeBron might have been comfortable with people believing he attended the memorial.

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Friedland offered his own explanation, suggesting that LeBron may not have wanted to reveal that Vanessa did not want him at the event. Torre’s response was brief but immediately added another dimension to the discussion: “And that’s the subtext.”

Friedland then explained his interpretation further, suggesting that LeBron’s decision could even be viewed in a positive light if he had chosen not to disclose that he was excluded. He described it as a possible “pro-LeBron” interpretation of the situation.

However, the conversation offered no evidence that Vanessa had actually objected to LeBron attending. Neither she nor James has publicly responded to this specific suggestion, and there is no verified account establishing that she wanted him away from the memorial.

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That distinction matters because the suggestion changes how the entire controversy could be viewed. But without evidence, it remains Friedland’s theory rather than an established explanation for LeBron’s alleged absence.

What Happened Between Kobe, Jordan and LeBron?

The discussion becomes more complicated when looking at the relationships between the three basketball legends. Kobe’s connection with Jordan went far beyond their comparisons on the court. Growing up, Bryant idolized the six-time NBA champion and frequently sought his advice about improving his game.

Jordan later described Kobe as a little brother, explaining just how much their relationship meant to him.

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“He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be. And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”

Their bond was particularly visible during Jordan’s memorial tribute. He remembered Kobe’s competitive nature and the way the younger star constantly challenged him, even when they were no longer playing against each other.

“No matter where he saw me, he saw the challenge. And I admired him because of his passion.”

LeBron’s relationship with Kobe, meanwhile, developed differently. The two were competitors for much of their careers, and James admitted that they did not have a particularly close relationship until they played together on the Olympic teams.

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That changed when LeBron joined the Lakers in 2018. Kobe welcomed him into the franchise, and their relationship became much closer during the final years of Bryant’s life.

Speaking about that relationship on The Pat McAfee Show on March 26, 2025, LeBron recalled how Kobe reached out after his arrival in Los Angeles.

“Until I became a Laker and he retired, that’s when our relationship became like really, really good. He welcomed me. He called me, like, ‘Bro anything you need in L.A., I got you. You a Laker now, you family.’ We would have multiple conversations.”

But the third side of this dynamic is perhaps the most interesting. LeBron has spent much of his career being compared with Jordan, and the two have never developed a close personal relationship.

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In the same interview, James explained why they had not maintained regular contact while he was still playing.

“We don’t talk. Because I’m still playing. I’m still playing, I’m still focused on my craft right now. And MJ, we all know MJ. Even if you don’t know him personally, he is one of the most ruthless competitors there is. Until I’m done and he doesn’t have to look at me running up and down wearing the No. 23 and every time my name is mentioned, it’s mentioned with his…”

That competitive history is what gives Friedland’s interpretation another layer. Jordan was Kobe’s childhood idol and someone he considered family, while LeBron became Kobe’s Lakers successor and a close friend during his final years.

Whether those relationships had anything to do with LeBron’s alleged absence is unknown. But they explain why Torre and Friedland found the dynamic between the three figures worth discussing.

Jordan’s Tears Made Kobe’s Memorial Even More Emotional

Jordan’s tribute remains one of the most memorable moments from the Celebration of Life. As he stood in front of the crowd, the former Bulls superstar openly broke down while remembering someone he had spent years competing against and mentoring.

His most powerful words captured the depth of that relationship.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. And as I look around this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died, or else you wouldn’t be here.”

Jordan continued by remembering the role he had played in Kobe’s life and the bond they had developed over the years.

“Those are the memories that we have to live with and we learn from. I promise you from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother.”

For Friedland, this emotional moment added another dimension to the LeBron discussion. He questioned how James might have viewed Jordan’s tribute, considering the complicated competitive history between the two and Kobe’s admiration for Jordan.

But that remains Friedland’s interpretation. There is no verified statement from LeBron suggesting that Jordan’s tribute influenced his decision about attending the memorial.

Stephen A. Smith’s Correction Started the Entire Debate Again

Interestingly, the latest controversy can be traced back to another prominent sports media personality. On March 27, 2025, Stephen A. Smith brought up LeBron’s alleged absence during an episode of First Take.

“I never brought up, really — and never really discussed — why you were not at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service. I never really brought up and discussed why you did not attend Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame induction…”

However, Smith later acknowledged during the second hour of the show that LeBron had indeed attended. He also issued a correction on X, taking responsibility for the original statement.

“My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour#1 of @FirstTake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial. I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. I should not have even broached that subject. It was not my main point. I retract NOTHING else that I said. Have a nice day!”

That correction is particularly important because it presents a conflicting account to Torre’s later investigation. Smith acknowledged LeBron’s attendance, while Torre’s sources suggested that James was not inside Staples Center.

LeBron’s own comments from February 25, 2020, also leave the question unanswered. Speaking to reporters the day after the memorial, he described himself as “emotionally a wreck like everyone else” and called it “a challenging day for all of us.”

He declined to confirm whether he had attended, instead praising Vanessa for her strength during the ceremony. He specifically highlighted “how strong and how bold Vanessa is to stand up there the way she did.”

That is where the controversy stands today. Torre’s investigation challenged a widely accepted account, Smith’s correction offered a different version, and Friedland’s latest suggestion introduced a personal explanation that has not been substantiated.

Six years after Kobe and Gianna were remembered at Staples Center, the question surrounding LeBron’s presence remains unresolved. And while the latest podcast conversation has added another layer to the story, neither Vanessa nor LeBron has provided an explanation for what happened that day.