“Tries a Whole Lot More Than Luka”: Lakers Legend Backs Austin Reaves’ Return but on One Condition

This is not the first time Austin Reaves has made the Lakers sweat. Last summer, he turned down a four-year, $89.2 million extension- not out of hostility, but as a calculated bet on himself. The math has since proven him right. Now, with five players reportedly off the books and a potential five-year, $239 million max offer on the table, the debate over whether he is worth keeping has divided the basketball world. Yet what the numbers cannot settle, two Lakers legends tried to and still could not agree.

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On Bryon Scott’s Fast Break, the conversation turned to Austin Reaves’ value. There was an argument over whether his defensive limitations made him a player to let go alongside a similarly defense-averse Luka Doncic. Michael Cooper shared his thoughts.

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“He may have to take a little less. He loves LA. LA loves him. If he’s healthy, Austin Reaves is one of the probably top 10 players in this league.”

Co-host Oden Palines pushed back, asserting, “I’m trading Austin Reaves. The fire is hot,” before Scott stepped in with the line that reframed the entire conversation.

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“He tries. He tries a whole lot more than Luka. You don’t see him back here arguing with referees while they’re going down that way, laying it up.”

It was not a blanket defense of Reaves’ game- it was a pointed rebuke of the double standard being applied to him.



Doncic incurred multiple technical fouls and was ejected from a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before the league rescinded one of the technical fouls after it determined that the comment was directed toward a fan rather than an official.

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Austin Reaves averaged 23.3 points on 49% shooting, including 36% from three, while adding 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game last season, which increased his market value.

Scott’s defensive criticism of Reaves is real, but his comparison to Luka Doncic changes the narrative. The Lakers already committed to building around a player whose defensive limitations are well-documented and non-negotiable.

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Holding Reaves to a higher defensive mark than the franchise cornerstone is an inconsistency Scott was not willing to let stand unchallenged.

“You ain’t got to be a lockdown one-on-one guy,” Scott said. “But if you can just be better as a team defender, that helps.”

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That is the condition, not a loyalty test, not a pay cut. Be better on defense than you have been, and the case for keeping you is airtight.

Cooper’s condition, however, was financial: “He’s got to take a little less.”

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The tension between those two conditions, one about effort on the court, the other about sacrifice off it, is exactly what makes this situation unsettled.



The Lakers are eligible to offer Reaves a five-year maximum contract worth approximately $239.3 million, while rival teams are limited to four-year offers reportedly projected at $178.5 million.

But if Reaves demands a deal closer to $240 million rather than the $160-$180 million amount, that would be more team-friendly; the Lakers’ plans to build a new roster could come crashing down.

“He’s Got to Get Better”: The Defensive Condition About Reaves Everyone Agrees On

What all three panelists agreed on was that Reaves’ defense has to improve. “Just guard the ball for two or three dribbles,” Cooper said.

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Sources familiar with Reaves’ thinking told ESPN that, throughout the season, his contract decision wouldn’t be about the money.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He has repeated his stance that he would like to play his entire career with the Lakers and crucially, he has done so even while previously turning down their offers. That prior rejection was not a threat- it was a message that he believes in his own value and expects to be paid accordingly.

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Scott’s condition- improved team defense aligns with what the Lakers need on the floor. Cooper’s condition, a below-max signature, aligns with what the front office needs to keep roster construction from collapsing under the second tax apron and still address the center position Doncic has publicly requested.

Cooper’s summary on Fast Break was the story fans will love most: he loves LA; LA loves him; get him healthy, get him better on defense, and get the deal done. Whether Reaves’ asking price allows for that remains the only open question.

And given that he has already said no to the Lakers once, nobody should assume the answer is automatic.