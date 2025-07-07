Trinity Rodman Confirms Strained Relation With Dennis Rodman After New Family’s Wimbledon Outing

Some daughters grow up chasing fireflies. Others chase their father’s shadow. For Trinity Rodman, it was always the latter. While we saw Riley Curry shine beside her dad, Trinity’s glow came despite his absence. Her story does not unfold in picture-perfect frames. Instead, it lingers in unanswered calls and long silences. Dennis Rodman’s legacy may stretch across eras, but to Trinity, it has often felt more like a gap than a gift.

In her bold leap into vulnerability, Trinity Rodman opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast, calling it “new territory.” Though her father soared through NBA glory with Michael Jordan and dazzled the world with defiance, Trinity’s memories hold more silence than celebration. In an earlier NBC interview, the Olympic gold medalist shared how she spent years unheard, emotionally and financially distanced from the man the world never stopped watching. “He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” she boldly claimed.

Now, the 23-year-old soccer star has taken to her IG Story, reigniting the flames of estrangement. She was in the audience at Wimbledon on Monday as her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, took down Italian tennis star Lorenzo Sonego. Interestingly enough, many people make mistakes while referring to the Trinity. They call her ‘Tiffany’, so she made a point to clear the name around the name. And along with that came the major bomb.

Rodman wrote: “For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany😭😂.” This was followed by: “Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even walk him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you👍🏼”

This is a developing story…