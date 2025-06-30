Tristan Thompson Confirms New Job After Donald Trump’s $500 Billion Investment Inspires Decision

Tristan Thompson is trading hardwood for health tech, and his next move might just surprise you. The NBA veteran has confirmed he’s stepping into a cutting-edge role that blends personal purpose with a bold vision for the future—driven by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and blockchain. And the spark behind this shift? None other than Donald Trump’s massive $500 billion AI investment, which has fast-tracked conversations about where tech meets real-world impact.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know AI and blockchain are doing far more than just driving buzz—they’re reshaping the way healthcare works behind the scenes. Today, around 80 percent of hospitals across the U.S. are tapping into AI to help manage patient care and organize medical data more efficiently. But what’s really flying under the radar is a quieter revolution: one where people are gaining the ability to control—and even profit from—their own health information. That’s the kind of shift drawing in not just tech leaders, but big-name advocates too. And right now, Tristan Thompson is planting his flag at the center of it.

At 34, Thompson is revealing his next chapter in an interview with PEOPLE: taking on the role of Chief Advisory Officer at AxonDAO, a decision that comes from a deeply personal place. His younger brother, Amari, lives with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy. “I’m really attracted to things that can actually help society, and I think in the crypto, blockchain world, people are making amazing things each and every day that can change the world,” Thompson shared.

Citing both the “big meme coin token era” and Trump’s AI initiative as inspiration, he sees AxonDAO’s mission—fusing health data with artificial intelligence—as a lifeline for families like his. And just to give you a little context, President Trump’s sweeping $500 billion AI investment initiative was announced in late January. Or if we’re going to be more specific, on the second day of office. The effort, backed by OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank through a joint venture called ‘Stargate,’ aims to build 20 massive AI-powered data centers across the U.S., with the first already under construction in Texas, per Reuters. With more than 100,000 jobs projected and a focus on revolutionizing fields like healthcare, the initiative has sparked major interest from tech leaders—and, clearly, from advocates like Thompson too.

After a promising stint with TracyAI, this new role marks more than just another endorsement—it’s a cause. Tristan Thompson has seen firsthand the challenges of disjointed medical records and the urgent need for secure, up-to-date access to critical health data. AxonDAO aims to change that.

With its decentralized model, patients everywhere could soon take ownership of their medical data—a game-changer, especially for those dealing with chronic or rare conditions like Amari’s. As the U.S. dives headfirst into a tech-driven era—bolstered by Trump’s Stargate project, which promises 100,000 jobs and a sweeping AI-powered data infrastructure—Thompson’s leap into health tech speaks volumes.

He’s not just redefining what athletes do after the game ends—he’s helping redefine the game altogether.

How will Tristan Thompson’s new venture help the needy?

When someone close to you struggles with health challenges, you learn quickly how complicated care can be. For NBA star Tristan Thompson, this reality hit hard while growing up with his younger brother Amari, who suffers from seizures. “It’s a neurological symptom that makes the brain reset, and for me, seeing that as a kid and seeing my brother go through that, it was happening very often,” Thompson shares. Now, he’s channeling that personal experience into something bigger: AxonDAO.

Through this innovative platform, Thompson is helping bridge the gap between patients and quality healthcare worldwide. If you’ve ever had to track down medical records from different doctors, you probably know how exhausting that process can be. Thompson does too. He and his brother have spent years moving between hospitals and clinics, only to be slowed down by outdated systems. “So for me, with Axon, using that AI technology allows people to have full access to their health data,” he says.

He believes this tech is about giving control back to patients. “Let’s say, God forbid, you’re on a trip and you get sick… you have that access on your phone or on a mobile device,” Thompson explains. With Axon, he hopes to “create breakthrough health results” that could help people everywhere, especially those, like his brother, who need it most.

