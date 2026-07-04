Tristan Thompson Reveals Truth About Kim Kardashian, Addresses Negativity Surrounding Khloe Over Lamar Odom Documentary

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have remained on good terms despite their highly publicized breakup. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Thompson pushed back against criticism directed at the Kardashian family and reflected on the support they showed him during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

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Sitting down with Shannon Sharpe, Thompson addressed takes that have followed the Kardashian family through years of public scrutiny – the idea that their behaviour toward the men in their circle isn’t genuine. Shannon Sharpe brought up the moment Kim Kardashian offered Thompson her private jet when his mother died on Jan. 5.

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“I didn’t have to ask her,” TT said. “She’s like, ‘No, take the plane and go home. Go see your mom and go be there for your family.’ That just showed you the type of individuals and human beings they are — regardless of what people might say or think, they’re just amazing people, first and foremost. It starts with Kris. She’s instilled in them: ‘We’re all in this together.’”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian started dating in the summer of 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018 and later had a second child via surrogate. Their relationship, however, was marked by multiple highly publicized setbacks before they ultimately parted ways in 2021. Despite their split, the two have remained committed to co-parenting and have spoken positively about one another on several occasions.

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The conversation also turned to another Kardashian-related topic when Sharpe asked Thompson about Lamar Odom’s Netflix documentary, which was released in April.

Tristan Opens Up on the Lamar Odom Netflix Documentary

“Everyone’s got to figure out a way to put food on the table,” Thompson said. “If that’s his way of using Netflix, it is what it is. .. I grew up watching Lamar. I was left-handed at the time, he was left-handed,” before he ended talks on any beef. “I have no issue with him. No persuasion with him. All right.” When Sharpe asked whether the two had ever spoken negatively about each other, Thompson’s answer was flat: “That’s the extent of it.”

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