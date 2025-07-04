Tristan Thompson Visits White House for Private Meeting Weeks After Lamar Odom Faced Backlash

Crypto and celebrity have gone hand in hand for a while now—just ask Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, or Scottie Pippen. But things took a surreal turn when Lamar Odom showed up at President Trump’s exclusive meme-coin gala, becoming the first athlete to bring his coin pitch straight to a presidential event. And just when the crypto crowd thought they’d seen it all, another surprise followed: Tristan Thompson strode confidently into the White House for his own coin conversation, unfazed by the hecklers outside.

The veteran big man, who averaged 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 points, and 0.6 assists in 40 games during the 2024–25 season, is now making moves off the court—this time in the crypto space. At the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Thompson spoke passionately about how digital currency is shifting the landscape for athlete compensation and long-term financial freedom. In a packed room, he didn’t just show support—he educated. Thompson even likened leading cryptocurrencies to NBA icons: Bitcoin is the “Michael Jordan,” Ethereum the “LeBron,” and Solana the “Steph Curry.” For him, this isn’t a side hustle—it’s a play for the future.

And he’s clearly not just talking the talk. Tristan Thompson posted a photo on Instagram standing alongside Bo Hines, Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, during a visit to the White House. He captioned it, “Not bad for a kid from the North… now we politickin’ where presidents post up 🤝🏛️.” Team Trump also highlighted the moment on their story, writing, “Cleveland Cavs legend @realtristan13 stopped by the White House to discuss crypto with @bohinesnc.”

At 34, Tristan Thompson has become one of the most vocal athletes championing crypto education. He’s not just speaking out—he’s fully invested. From hosting his podcast Courtside Crypto to partnering with blockchain startups, Thompson is focused on helping athletes move beyond game checks and toward building lasting wealth. “If I’d gotten my 2015 contract in Bitcoin,” he joked, “I’d be a billionaire by now.”

That contract, an $82 million deal with the Cavaliers, came at a time when Bitcoin was trading around $270. Had he taken that risk, its value today would sit at over $31 billion. “I would definitely have insisted on $BTC,” Thompson said. “That would have been the best risk in the history of American sports.” Though friends encouraged him to invest, he admits he held back—nervous about the volatility. But now? He’s all in.

Cryptocurrency isn’t the only thing linking Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom—it’s Khloé Kardashian. Lamar was married to Khloé from 2009 to 2016 before their split amid his struggles with addiction. Not long after, Tristan and Khloé began their on-and-off relationship in 2016, which lasted until 2021. The two share two children together: True and Tatum.

Lamar Odom defends his vision amid crypto gala controversy

Lamar Odom, a two-time NBA champion and former reality TV star, has stepped into the world of cryptocurrency with the launch of his own meme coin, $ODOM. Unveiled on May 14, Odom described the project as “the most authentic soulful experience in crypto history,” and positioned it as the first-ever “blockchain-driven philanthropy” model. According to the coin’s whitepaper, 5% of all transaction fees will be allocated to d— rehabilitation facilities, mental-health education, and other charitable efforts—but only once the fund hits a $10 billion threshold. “I’ve looked death in the face and battled addiction to earn a second chance at life,” Odom wrote on social media. “Today, I hope to use the power of Web3 to help others find theirs.”

However, his latest appearance at a high-profile crypto gala hosted by former President Donald Trump drew criticism and controversy. On May 22, Odom attended a private dinner for top investors of the $TRUMP meme coin at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia—an event that sparked protests and raised ethical questions. As Odom entered the venue, video footage he shared showed demonstrators booing him and others, with one protester yelling “Hypocrite!” and others holding signs like “No Kings” and “Don the Con.” Despite the public outcry, Odom appeared unfazed. “I’m just about to pass through security and officially walk into the Trump Gala,” he posted on X. “Honestly… I’m fired up. Think about it—what meme coin has ever done this?” Dressed in a black suit, Odom embraced the attention, adding, “Tonight, $ODOM ignites the world.”

The backlash Odom faced wasn’t just from protesters outside the venue—his attendance at the Trump-hosted gala also sparked skepticism online. Critics questioned whether his appearance at a politically charged event could undermine the charitable goals of $ODOM. Some worried that aligning with such a controversial figure might alienate the very communities he hopes to help. In response, Odom shared a recorded call with event marketer Ben Johnson, who initially suspected someone had used Odom’s name fraudulently. “I’m glad I checked your Instagram,” Johnson said, confirming the invite was real. Odom’s post from the night, which captured both his excitement and the protests, quickly went viral, racking up over a million views.