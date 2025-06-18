24 Years Later, Stephen Jackson Admits One Teammate’s Unfulfilled Deal Caused Beef with Lakers Legend

A single contract can change the course of a career, and, as Stephen Jackson revealed 24 years later, it can also spark a beef with a Los Angeles Lakers legend that lingers for decades. Back in 2001, a 19-year-old Stak was just trying to find his footing in the NBA, fresh off overseas stints, and then suddenly thrust into the New Jersey Nets’ [now Brooklyn Nets] rotation. What most fans don’t know is that the seeds of his rift with then-coach Byron Scott were sown not just by on-court struggles, but by the shadow of a teammate’s unfulfilled deal, a detail that would only come to light years later.

It starts with the story of how a $33.6 million contract shaped the fate of two men, is one that’s rarely told, but it’s at the heart of Jackson’s recent confession. The tension between Jackson and Scott wasn’t just about minutes or missed opportunities. In a candid appearance on the Fast Break podcast, Jackson admitted, “As a nineteen-year-old… You don’t understand that you have to be a professional. And even I’ll be honest with you. That rookie year, I didn’t understand how to be a professional until I got to….” Then comes the struggle breakdown.

“…Until I got to San Antonio. So that whole year, I was just running around like a chicken with his head cut off. Trying to figure out.” But the real twist? Jackson pointed to Jim McIlvaine, the Nets’ high-priced center, as the silent catalyst. “And I get it now because remember, Jim McIlvaine, all that money he had signed for, he ended up not playing.” McIlvaine’s seven-year, $33.6 million deal—signed with Seattle in 1996 and bought out by the Nets after the 2000–01 season—became a cautionary tale, as he retired with career averages of just 2.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 401 games.

The main angle of the story unfolded as both Jackson and Byron Scott revisited their past on the Fast Break podcast. Scott, reflecting on his first head coaching gig at just 36, explained, “I had to go through the year to figure out who was gonna be here and who wasn’t right. So it was probably right after All-Star Game where I stopped playing Jack. Because I had to get these other guys’ time… But what I should have did as a coach is went to him and said, ‘Listen, Jack, this is what I’m about to do.'”

It seems the lack of communication, compounded by the pressure to justify McIlvaine’s contract and manage a roster riddled with injuries, left Stephen Jackson feeling sidelined and confused. Scott’s intent was to evaluate the future of the team, but the execution left a young player adrift—a misstep both men now acknowledge.

Effects of the rift between Byron Scott and Stephen Jackson

The fallout was immediate and public. Jackson, who had earned a starting role as a rookie, suddenly found himself benched after the Rookie All-Star Game. Scott didn’t mince words in the media, saying Jackson “had a golden opportunity and he did not take advantage of it,” and preferring “other, more reliable players” for crucial games.

Stephen Jackson’s minutes plummeted from 25.7 per game before the break to just 13.9 after, a drop that coincided with the return of other key players but, crucially, was never explained to him directly. The communication gap became a defining feature of their relationship, with Jackson later calling Scott “the worst communicator for young guys” and warning future rookies to heed his experience.

Decades later, time and perspective brought reconciliation. On his All the Smoke podcast in early 2025, Jackson acknowledged, “He (Scott) gave me the opportunity when nobody else did.” Meanwhile, the former Laker expressed regret for not pulling Jackson aside to explain his decisions more thoughtfully. Yet, the shadow of Jim McIlvaine’s contract—and the pressure it put on everyone in the Nets’ locker room—remains a powerful reminder of how off-court deals can shape on-court destinies.