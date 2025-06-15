$20 Million Rejected for Kobe Bryant After Private Chat With Jerry Buss Changed NBA Champ’s Decision

Ever wonder how one twist of fate can change a player’s entire career? For this former NBA star, that turning point came when he joined the Lakers — a move that shifted him from going head-to-head with Kobe Bryant to suiting up alongside him. Playing under Phil Jackson, the mastermind behind the Bulls’ dynasty, Metta World Peace got an inside look at coaching brilliance, including one strategy so unusual, it still sticks with him. That chapter led to the ultimate payoff: a vital role in the Lakers’ 2010 championship run and his first NBA title. But none of it would’ve happened without that one career-defining move. Here’s how it all unfolded.

When it comes to facing Kobe Bryant, not many players can claim they weren’t intimidated. But Metta World Peace wasn’t one of them. He proved it during the 2009 Western Conference Semifinals. In one game, while guarding Kobe, Metta took a sharp elbow to the chest. He didn’t back down, confronting Bryant immediately. Though it didn’t get physical, Metta was ejected, and the tension was undeniable. The Lakers went on to win the series, but that fiery exchange stuck with him, so much so that when the Lakers first came calling, Metta wasn’t exactly sold on teaming up with the man he’d just gone to battle with. And he explained ‘Why’!

“My first reaction was for f—— what, cuz I’m like they just beat us like one, I don’t ever think I’m going to play for the Lakers. Two, I’m super competitive, and I’m like I don’t want to speak to the Lakers.” He had a good reason to refuse. For MWP, self-respect over super-teams. And even if he joined the Lakers after crushing aside the beef, things weren’t well. Many aren’t aware that even after joining the team, he requested a trade, struggling to adjust at first. And both times, it was the Lakers’ owner late legend Dr. Jerry Buss, who refused to let him go.

In a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, the former NBA champion recalled how Dr. Buss once admitted that they couldn’t pay him what he truly deserved, which was reportedly $10–20 million per year, as the host deduced. “I left a lot of money on the table,” MWP said. “I meet with Dr Buss the next morning, and he was like ‘I’m sorry I’m not going to be able to pay you what you worth but we really want you on this team. And I said ‘damn Dr Buss! Phil Jackson! Kobe Bryant! I love Kobe Bryant! I love Kobe!” MWP candidly confessed.

The host was quick to throw his rebuttal. “But did you love him then, when you’re well like when you’re playing against him?” That’s when Metta put the record straight. “No, not when I’m playing against him. No, when I’m playing against him, I don’t like RIP Kobe Bryant. When I’m playing against him, no, but when I’m when I’m not playing against Kobe, I love,” he had admired the legend’s mindset and game. He also didn’t want to miss the chance to play under Jackson and made the sacrifice.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He went to the Lakers to win, and he did. But did he regret his sacrifice? As MWP recalled, the lessons he learned during that time made it all worth it. While playing for the Lakers, he also closely observed how Jackson motivated Bryant, something MWP still finds quite bizarre to this day.

What did Phil Jackson do to maintain Kobe Bryant’s discipline?

Phil Jackson was known for his strategies that led the Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers to win titles! MWP, who had the chance to play under the former coach for nearly two years, believes that he had a special one for Bryant. He recalled that the former coach would bench the 5x NBA champ for a longer time than necessary. Whether his claims are right or not, an action such as this might anger the Lakers’ legend.

While Kobe Bryant followed the coach’s decisions, his emotions were quite clear as MWP recalled, “Kobe’s looking down at Phil with those laser eyes. His mouth turned to a bear. Phil’s just like, ‘You’re going to stay there. I know you’re supposed to check in now, but we’re going to give you three more minutes.” MWP believes that this is how the former coach punished Bryant, only to sharpen his competitive edge.

Bryant also had bizarre ways to motivate his teammates. However, for MWP, he chose tough love. He didn’t hesitate to dish out a harsh truth when he felt MWP needed it. “I said, ‘Your name is Metta World Peace, right? How do you think peace is accomplished?’ He said, ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Through war.’ Win the war, and then you have peace, got it? All right,” Bryant recalled once advising this to his former teammate because the latter wasn’t physically fit enough. He had to remind MWP that the battle wasn’t over and he must continue to give his best.

The two had their fair share of arguments as well as memorable moments. From battling fiercely against Kobe during practices to channeling their power in sync to elevate the Lakers, this duo was truly admirable! While MWP indeed made a huge sacrifice but it does seem to be all worth it.