$23B Brands Back Zaya’s Desire on Special Occasion While Dwyane Wade Shares Emotional BTS

“The most special birthday…” That’s how Zaya Wade summed up the unforgettable celebration of her 18th, and she could not have been more on point with her excitement. When your dad cheers the loudest and billion-dollar brands help throw your party, we can safely say that it raises the bar pretty high. But make no mistake—what made the night truly shine was Dwyane Wade’s daughter herself, stepping into adulthood with style, strength, and a whole lot of love.

While the event took place recently, the excitement around her birthday had already been building since May 29. And if fans were picking up hints that something major was brewing, they weren’t wrong. Zaya had given everyone a taste of what to expect. “It’s called a Kiki Ball. A Kiki Ball specifically is a younger adult’s kind of audience. 17-18 to like 21-22 age. I wanted that because it’s my 18th. I also wanted to represent like my age demographic,” she shared during an episode of the Dwyane Wade podcast. And boy, did the event deliver.

Dwyane Wade took to his Instagram to give fans a peek into the night, where Zaya absolutely stunned in a green floral gown. From runway-worthy walks to the moment everyone sang Happy Birthday, the energy in the room was electric. Alongside Dwyane, her aunt Tragil Wade and grandmother Jolinda Wade were also there, soaking in every bit of joy. Then backing the spectacular Kiki Ball were two powerhouse brands—$20.25 billion MAC Cosmetics, and $3 billion H&M.

For MAC, this wasn’t just a one-time celebration. Back in May, the brand featured Zaya in its “Born Famous” campaign, spotlighting celebrity kids charting their own unique paths. Dressed in Y2K-inspired fashion, Zaya brought both individuality and influence to the campaign that also promoted MAC’s Lipglass Air.

So it’s no surprise MAC showed up big for Zaya’s milestone. However, this wasn’t just about beauty—it was about celebrating identity, youth, and a movement. Now, before you think, where was Dwyane Wade’s better half, Gabrielle Union-Wade, amid all of this? While her exact whereabouts are unknown for the time being, she re-shared the snaps and videos from the ball, virtually celebrating Zaya’s special occasion. And let’s not forget her earlier message for the 18-year-old.

Gabrielle Union Wade’s heartfelt message for Zaya

Some birthdays go beyond cake and candles—they become a celebration of everything someone has overcome to reach that moment. Zaya Wade’s 18th birthday was exactly that. And at the heart of it was Gabrielle Union Wade, her stepmother, who poured her love and pride into a message that felt like a warm hug from someone who’s been there through it all.

As Zaya marked this major milestone, Gabrielle didn’t just wish her a happy birthday—she made sure the world knew just how cherished her daughter is. Her tribute captured the essence of Zaya’s courageous journey with words that felt personal, powerful, and deeply moving. “Happy 18th birthday to you @zayawade!!! You are so loved and cherished and you make us so proud daily. May year 18 bring you blessings, adventures, and glorious peace. Love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

And if that wasn’t already touching, Gabrielle’s voice in a recorded video took things to another level. Her words were filled with emotion: “Who she is is amazing,” Union shared. “But it’s because we love her so much. We protect her freedom and her humanity and her rights. That she’s allowed to blossom.” That kind of love doesn’t just stay in words—it shows in actions. The family’s move from Florida to California was all about making sure Zaya could live safely and freely. And this 18th birthday was the peak reflection of the success from Dwyane Wade’s major decision.