22 Years After Spending $1.3 Million in a Single Day, Shaquille O’Neal Parts Ways With Prized Possession

Shaquille O’Neal was standing inside a Rolls-Royce dealership in casual clothes when a salesman questioned whether he could afford the cars he was looking at. Shaq was already a star with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the salesman apparently did not recognize the kind of money standing in front of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The encounter could have ended with an awkward conversation and a disappointed customer walking out of the showroom. Instead, the salesman gave Shaq a reason to make a purchase that he would remember for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was looking like a bum.”

That was how Shaq described his appearance during the incident. The salesman had another description for him, one that would turn a routine visit to a dealership into a story about pride, money, and one of the most memorable purchases of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sonny boy, you’re asking about all these cars. Can you even afford them?”

Shaq recalled the question during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. His response was to point at three cars and tell the salesman he wanted them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m [in the showroom and] I’m like, ‘Hey man how much is this? How much is that?,’ and so finally the old guy says, ‘Yo man, you asked about all these cars, can you afford them?’ he said to me. So I buy three Rolls-Royces. That one, that one, and that one, and I want them dropped off. Move the seat back.”

Shaq has recalled spending around $1.3 million on the three cars, turning a question about his spending power into a purchase that would become one of his most famous stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of those vehicles was a 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom, which has now resurfaced on Bring a Trailer. The auction listing identifies the car as a vehicle Shaq purchased new and owned until 2018, bringing a new chapter to the story of the salesman who once questioned his ability to pay.

The Purchase That Started With a Question

The dealership incident took place during Shaq’s Lakers years, when he was already one of the NBA’s biggest stars. In a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair, he recalled driving past a Rolls-Royce dealership in Beverly Hills before deciding to walk inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The salesman was not impressed by his appearance, according to Shaq’s account. The question about whether he could afford the cars was enough to convince him to buy three of them on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like to spend money, but I don’t like to waste money. I don’t want to spend $400,000 for a car.”

Shaq has also recalled that Mike Tyson was at the dealership that day and purchased two cars of his own. The story has been retold in different settings, with some accounts describing the vehicles as Bentleys rather than Rolls-Royces.

The auctioned Phantom’s connection to the incident comes from its ownership history. Bring a Trailer identifies it as a car purchased new by Shaq, but the listing does not independently establish whether it was one of the three vehicles he selected during the dealership encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

That distinction matters because the story has become bigger than the original purchase. Shaq has continued to revisit the incident, and his own account has included different details about the cost and the cars.

He has also admitted that the purchase was not exactly a financial masterstroke.

“I don’t wanna spend $400,000 for a car. So I’m like … So I got 3 Rolls-Royces that I never drive. So there goes another million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaq has described the decision as one of the dumbest financial decisions of his life. The salesman, meanwhile, reportedly went home with a massive commission from the three-car sale.

A Phantom That Stayed With Shaq for 14 Years

The 2004 Phantom was purchased new by Shaq and remained in his possession until 2018, according to its Bring a Trailer listing. That is a 14-year ownership period, making the car’s history more significant than a brief celebrity ownership connection.

The Phantom is finished in Silver and Contrast Silver, with a light gray leather interior and Walnut Burl veneer accents. Its digital odometer shows approximately 45,000 miles, including around 500 miles added by the current owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine producing 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

The seventh-generation Phantom was the first all-new Rolls-Royce developed under BMW ownership, and it helped restore the brand’s position in the luxury-car market. When new, the 2004 model carried a base price of roughly $320,000, before options and other charges.

Its design was built around size, comfort, and presence. The rear-hinged coach doors, power-retractable Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament, and 21-inch silver-finished alloy wheels are among the features that distinguish the car.

The interior was designed to make the rear passengers feel as important as the driver. Heated rear seats, lambswool floor mats, rear-compartment footrests, and picnic tables were part of the Phantom’s equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Lexicon Logic7 audio system, six-zone climate control, and a rotating dashboard panel housing an analog clock and infotainment screen added to the car’s luxury features. Umbrellas were also stored inside the rear doors.

The Car’s Condition Could Affect Its Next Chapter

The Phantom’s celebrity connection is only one part of what a potential buyer needs to consider. The auction listing also documents several condition issues that could affect the car’s appeal.

A Carfax report lists damage reported in January 2018. The seller believes the passenger-side rear quarter panel and driver’s-side front fender may have been repainted, but the listing does not establish the extent of the damage or provide repair records.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seller also reports age-related wear on the driver’s seat and center console, along with a missing center-console clip. The tire-pressure warning light is illuminated, which the seller believes may be due to uncalibrated monitoring sensors.

The car has a clean Michigan title, but its documented service history is limited. The listing does not identify the owners who had the Phantom after Shaq sold it in 2018.

That leaves prospective buyers with a car whose ownership history is notable, but whose condition requires careful attention. A 22-year-old luxury sedan with a complex V12 engine and extensive electronics can bring maintenance costs that go well beyond its purchase price.

The Phantom’s air suspension, sensors, and electronic systems are among the areas that may need attention as the car ages. The current warning light and the uncertainty surrounding the reported damage make a thorough inspection particularly important.

What the Auction Could Mean for Shaq’s Former Phantom

At the time of the latest listing information, bidding had reached $21,500. The auction was scheduled to end on November 3, 2026, at 12:53 p.m. Pacific Time, with the final price depending on the bids received before the deadline.

Comparable 2004 Phantom sales on Bring a Trailer have reached substantially higher prices. Examples have sold for $66,500 and $71,000, while a 39,000-mile car sold for $90,000 in December 2025.

Those figures provide context, but they do not guarantee what Shaq’s former car will bring. Its reported damage, possible repainting, and incomplete service history could influence the final price.

The celebrity connection may attract attention, but the car’s condition and documentation remain important to its value. A buyer is not simply purchasing a story about Shaq’s spending habits. They are also taking on the responsibility of owning a two-decade-old luxury sedan.

The Phantom’s return to the market gives collectors an opportunity to own a vehicle linked to one of Shaq’s most memorable purchases. Its next owner will inherit the car’s history, including the dealership encounter that helped make it famous, along with the condition issues that come with its age.

Shaq once bought three Rolls-Royces after a salesman questioned whether he could afford them. More than two decades later, one of those cars is looking for a new owner, and its next chapter will depend on what the auction brings.