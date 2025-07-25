Two Children Not In Sight As Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s New York Adventure Causes Stir Online

“I just try to show up. Whatever that looks like for you [because] all of our lives are different.” Having been raised in a turbulent household, where his mother battled with addiction issues, and even spent some time behind bars, Dwyane Wade admitted that he “missed structure” as a kid. For that reason, the Miami Heat legend makes sure that he spends quality time with his kids and wife of eleven years, Gabrielle Union. Keeping up with that self-promise, Wade was recently seen engaging in a mutual hobby with Gabrielle.

Dwyane Wade recently took to Instagram and shared a post captioned, “Creating Moments that becomes forever memories”, along with a carousel of images of some downtime the Wade clan is having on their vacation. From the post-tag, it can be deduced that the family was holidaying in New York. Which part? Remains a mystery.

On many images, Wade and Union are seen soaking in the warm sun while out on a yacht in the middle of the sea. Others show them on the golf course, where Union is taking her stance as she prepares to hit the ball. The couple was also seen grooving to the tune of ‘We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off’ by Jermaine Stewart. The couple well and truly passed the vibe check!

The post was just another example of Dwyane Wade highlighting his ‘family man’ persona. And as expected, the comment section was soon buzzing with activity.

Fans react to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Vacation Highlights

“Love the bro!! This is what it’s all about,” a user wrote in the comments, pointing out that in life, your partner and family are all that matter. Another fan commented, “Said it once, I’ll say it again…D-Wade is winning at life. 🔥”. Having a beautiful wife and five wonderful children, it’s hard to argue that D-Wade is not winning at life.

One user chimed in with a simple yet sweet message. “Y’all are just the cutest”. The joy ride on the yacht, playing golf together, and vibing to old classics; that’s the literal definition of a cute couple.

One individual wrote “Dope asf,” while another made an interesting comment. “Damn didn’t recognize u after seeing u on Jenna & friends. But u r a Good Dad 🥰”. Good thing that the NBA star’s experience with co-hosting the ‘Today’ show with Jenna Bush Hager got him some new recognition from old fans.

Overall, the majority of reactions saw fans being united in sending their love to the Miami Heat legend and his family. Dwyane Wade is set to take up a new role as an in-game and studio analyst when Prime Video launches its inaugural season of NBA coverage in October this year. He’d better cram in some alone time with his wife and kids before the marathon begins.